UCO without 2021 spring break

There were some adjustments in the spring 2021 semester schedule that came out of the blue at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Due to COVID-19 still happening the university decided to make changes such as they did when cancelling fall break along with classes going virtual after Thanksgiving break this semester.

Winter Break will be extended by one week which means that spring classes do not start until Jan. 19. By extending winter break by a week that week will replace spring break that was intended for March 15 to 19, 2021.

Some students did not take these changes lightly.

“UCO needs to talk to its students before they decide to make big deals like this. COVID is over and move on with your life all are going to get it so just let us get it. It’s not a big deal we’re college students were not the ones dying over it,” stated UCO student Rebecca Hanke. Hanke is a Senior at UCO and her major is elementary education.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university calendar for the spring 2021 semester will include the… Posted by University of Central Oklahoma on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Students and faculty will continue classes according to their regular schedule the week of March 15 to 19, 2021. As well as staff will report to work that week.

Additionally, employees will receive an additional week of paid leave from Jan. 4-8, 2021 and staff will report back to work Jan. 11, 2021.

Some students had mixed feelings about this especially comparing it to past spring breaks.

“A longer winter break is nice, but spring break is our only chance to take time to ourselves and relax during the semester,” stated UCO student Caitlin Taylor. Taylor is a Freshman at UCO and her major is funeral service.

OSU and OU have not change their schedules like UCO did and from the three universities UCO COVID numbers have been by far fewer than OSU and OU COVID cases.

UCO claims to return to a regular semester and break schedule for the academic year of 2021-22. Making this change now allows our students, faculty and staff time to make or adjust plans.