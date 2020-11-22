UCO WinterGlow will glow virtual in 2020

Last December, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Central Oklahoma kicked off the holiday season with its annual WinterGlow Dec. 6, 2019. This begins with the lighting of Broncho Lake. (Provided/UCO)

Over the past several years, WinterGlow has been an event that has brought the Edmond community together, but this year, it will look different.

“WinterGlow will be completely virtual this fall,” Executive Director of WinterGlow Hannah Morrison stated. “However, if we are able to host an event next semester, it will be held on Campus.”

Students can pick up paint packets Monday and Tuesday in the Nigh University Center in Room NUC 141 to paint a winter scene with the YouTube link in the packet. Throughout December, WinterGlow will release two additional videos on social media, according to Kate Murphy, Coordinator of Student Engagement.

“One will be a talk show where the students discuss what WinterGlow usually is and what it will possibly look like in the spring. The other one will be a virtual story time to where families can access the video posted to listen to holiday stories being read by our student leaders,” Murphy said.

In a normal year, WinterGlow includes different rooms for different activities throughout the night. Santa Claus has his own set-up and people can go in take pictures with him, while Mrs. Claus is usually in a room reading stories to kids. There is a candy bar with different candies for attendees. There is a craft room, cookie room, and a room filled with different stations, including a ball pit, karaoke, inflatables and much more.

“It’s a great opportunity to get volunteer hours, and to enjoy the holiday season,” WinterGlow Director of Communications Jose Ibarra stated.

In the past students from the University of Central Oklahoma volunteered to dress up as Disney and Christmas characters. They walk around greeting and taking pictures with attendees. Above all, the Nigh University Center is decorated to look like a winter wonderland.

This article has been updated as of Nov. 23, 2020 4:06 p.m.