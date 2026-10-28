UCO Volleyball Snaps Win Streak After Tough Loss

The University of Central Oklahoma’s No. 23-ranked women’s volleyball team went 1-1 at Hamilton Field House over the weekend.

UCO volleyball player serves the ball during their Senior Night match. (Drew Rayburn/The Vista)

Central started with a 3-2 win over Fort Hays State on Friday, followed by a 3-1 loss to No. 6-ranked Nebraska Kearney on Saturday, snapping their 8-match winning streak.

Central Oklahoma was able to keep the first set competitive, but the Lopers won 25-22.

After UCO evened the match with a convincing 2nd set win, Nebraska Kearney took advantage of the Bronchos’ miscues, winning the next two sets 25-22 and 25-13 to take the match.

In Saturday’s loss, the Bronchos committed 22 attack errors, 10 service errors, and had a hitting percentage of .114.

Freshman middle blocker Kate Wells put forth a great effort with 7 blocks and 5 kills, while Riley Roberts added 34 assists, 11 digs, and 2 kills.

Friday’s win was tightly contested from start to finish as Fort Hays State was motivated to pull off the upset over the Bronchos. After UCO prevailed through the first set 25-23, the teams alternated set wins 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, and 15-13 in an almost 3-hour-long battle.

In the win over Fort Hays State, the Bronchos were anchored by Sophomore middle blocker Georgia Ahlert, who led the team with a season-high 16 kills, 3 blocks, and a service ace while maintaining a hitting percentage of .324.

Sawyer Franz added 14 kills and a block of her own, while Myla Unterweger ignited a 5th-set run that gave the home team the momentum needed to close the match.

UCO heads to No. 13-ranked Emporia State today, which is the beginning of their season-ending four-match road trip.