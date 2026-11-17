The season has come to an end for the University of Central Oklahoma women’s volleyball team after suffering a 3-1 loss at the hands of Pittsburg State in the MIAA Volleyball Championship Finals on Saturday night.

UCO setter Riley Roberts serves the ball during a match. (Drew Rayburn/The Vista)

Prior to losing in the finals, the Bronchos had beaten No. 13-ranked Emporia State on Thursday and Fort Hays State on Friday, winning both contests with identical 3-2 scores.

In the first-round matchup with Emporia State, UCO won the first, third, and final set with scores of 25-23, 25-18, and 15-10 thanks to the spark provided in the last set by sophomore middle blocker Georgia Ahlert, who finished with 12 kills and six blocks.

Senior outside hitter Sawyer Franz led the Bronchos with 16 kills to go along with three blocks. Sophomore Myla Unterweger finished with 13 kills, and Taylor Fenton added 12 more kills and two blocks of her own.

In their lone regular-season meeting, Emporia State swept the Bronchos, but UCO was able to redeem themselves in the tightly contested victory before moving on to the semifinals against Fort Hays State.

The Bronchos were able to pull off the comeback victory over Fort Hays State by winning the second, fourth, and final sets with scores of 25-23, 25-23, and 20-18.

Ahlert provided yet another clutch final set performance for UCO, but Senior libero Kaitlyn Parrott’s dominant defensive display was a key factor in securing the win.

Parrott dug up the second-most single-match digs in school history with 47, while Ahlert led the team with 19 kills, six coming in the final set. Franz added two blocks to her 13 kills, and freshman middle blocker Kate Wells contributed 11 kills and five blocks in the win.

UCO started with 11 attack errors in the first set and had to play catch-up for most of the contest, but were able to dig deep and advance to the finals against Pittsburg State.

Central Oklahoma was unable to pull off another comeback in their season-ending 3-1 loss to Pittsburg State on Saturday.

Central won the second set but lost the other three, 25-18, 25-21, and 25-23. The fourth set was close as UCO put up a great fight, but Pitt went on a 10-4 run to close it out and secure an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Volleyball Championship.

Ahlert had another great showing with 13 kills and a block with only one error in 33 attacks, while Fenton almost surpassed her season high with 12 kills. Franz and Unterweger each collected 10 kills, and Wells added nine. Senior setter Riley Roberts had 13 digs, five kills, and 45 assists in her last match as a Broncho.

The loss to PSU was the final match for seniors Sawyer Franz, Riley Roberts, Kaitlyn Parrott, and Emma Halstead.