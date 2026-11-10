UCO Volleyball Ends Season With Two More Road Victories

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s volleyball team closed the season in dominant fashion with back-to-back shutout wins on the road against Northeastern State on Thursday and Arkansas-Fort Smith on Friday night.

In Thursday’s game, No. 24-ranked UCO overwhelmed Northeastern St. from the opening serve on their way to a 3-0 victory, winning the matches 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 and securing their fifth 20-win season in a row.

The UCO Volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point. (Drew Rayburn/The Vista)

Aside from a 3-3 tie in the first set, the contest was never close as the Bronchos relied on a balanced team effort to comfortably beat the RiverHawks. Anytime Northeastern St. would try to build momentum, Central Oklahoma would answer with large scoring runs of their own and even managed to go on a 9-0 run in the third set.

Sophomore outside hitter Myla Unterweger led the blowout victory with 11 kills in 22 attempts, while senior Sawyer Franz added 10 kills and two blocks. Setter Riley Roberts was the offensive engine, delivering 25 assists along with 7 kills and no errors in 12 attacks.

UCO had a quick turnaround, traveling to Fort Smith, Arkansas, for what would turn out to be another easy win. Central Oklahoma beat Arkansas-Fort Smith 3-0, winning the matches 25-10, 25-15, 25-11 in their third straight win heading into the conference tournament.

Friday’s win over the Lions was the 350th career win for head coach Edgar Miraku, the winningest coach in UCO history, as his record improved to 350-106.

UCO overpowered the Lions with a .364 attack percentage, scoring 53 kills on 118 attempts and committing only 10 errors in their second-best hitting match of the season.

The Lions didn’t get their first lead until the third set, and it immediately vanished as the Bronchos went on a 7-2 run on their way to closing the season with their 12th sweep.

Roberts followed Thursday’s 25-assist performance against the RiverHawks with 36 assists against the Lions on Friday, along with a career-high 10 kills, one ace, and one block as she had an .833 hitting percentage.

Franz led the team in kills with 13, while Freshmen Taylor Fenton and Kate Wells each contributed nine kills of their own.

After these two dominant performances, the Bronchos head to St. Joseph, Missouri, for the MIAA Volleyball Championships. UCO will face No. 6 Emporia State as the fifth seed this Thursday.