UCO Volleyball Ends Season in Quarterfinals of National Volleyball Championship

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s volleyball team concluded its historic season Thursday evening, falling short 3-0 to Concordia-St. Paul in the quarterfinals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Central Regional Volleyball Championship.

The UCO volleyball team huddles together. (JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)

The Bronchos finished their season with a record of 27-6 overall. This was the second straight year that UCO has made it to the national championship, claiming the title for the first time last season.

The Bronchos entered the national tournament as the No. 7 seed, drawing second-seeded Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the postseason tournament. UCO lost in a 25-11, 25-22, 25-23 three-set sweep to the Golden Bears.

Sydney Huck led the Bronchos in kills, completing 12. Mikiah Perdue, Lari Migliorino, and Myla Unterweger all added to the list, finishing with seven, five, and four, respectively.

Kaitlyn Parrott also contributed to the defense, leading UCO in digs and finishing with 23 attacks on the Golden Bears.

Lindsey Houran led the offense for the Bronchos, finishing with 27 assists in the final three sets of her career. The senior setter finished her dominant career with UCO in third place on UCO’s all-time assists list with a total of 5,108.

This was the last career game for Houran, Perdue, Migliorino, Huck, Kedron Burk, and Andrea Coady, all of whom are seniors.