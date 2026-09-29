UCO upsets No. 7 Northwest Missouri in Homecoming Thriller

The University of Central Oklahoma pulled off a major upset Saturday, beating No. 7 Northwest Missouri at Chad Richison Stadium on homecoming weekend after a strong defensive effort lifted UCO to a 19-14 win.

UCO defensive back #9 Bryant Coley tackles football player. (Robert Adams/ The Vista)

The Bronchos improved to 2-2 overall, and 1-1 in MIAA play with the victory.

UCO has now defeated the Bearcats in each of their last four meetings in Edmond, with Northwest Missouri’s last win at Chad Richison Stadium coming in 2016.

Assistant coach Jesse Harwell mentioned the benefit of playing in Edmond after Saturday’s game.

“It means a lot to the guys in the program every time we get a home game. Protecting this stadium is something we’ve done really well,” he said. “It’s special to win in this place.”

Both offenses exchanged blows to open the game, setting up a potential homecoming barnburner.

Northwest Missouri opened with a haymaker and looked every bit of the No. 7-ranked team they came in as.

The Bearcats marched 75 yards on 10 plays on their opening possession, taking a 7-0 lead just over four minutes into the contest.

It was a rough start, but UCO returned a blow, going 75 yards on just four plays in under two minutes to tie the game at 7-7.

The Bearcats then responded yet again with another touchdown drive, traveling 75 yards on eight plays to regain a 14-7 advantage.

After that, however, both offenses stalled, and it became a defensive battle that UCO would eventually capture.

The Bronchos’ defense held the Bearcats scoreless for the remainder of the game, allowing just 98 yards over the final three quarters.

Northwest Missouri finished with 272 total yards on 62 plays after gaining 174 yards on 19 plays in the opening quarter. The Bronchos held the Bearcats to 138 passing yards and 134 rushing yards while forcing four turnovers, including three interceptions and a fumble.

Chris Fitzpatrick led UCO’s defensive effort with nine tackles and two sacks. One of his sacks forced a fumble that Cameron Done recovered.

Done added four tackles and emphasized the importance of getting the win after being bested by the Bearcats last year in Missouri.

“I just had a sour taste in my mouth from last year when we lost, so I was always just waiting on the game,” he said. “I anticipated winning.”

Reese Roller added eight tackles and two interceptions, giving UCO more interceptions in one game than it had recorded all season entering Saturday.

“It was a great team win. Everyone did their job across the board,” Roller said after the win. “It started a little shaky, but we got it fixed, and I’m proud of the guys.”

Bryant Coley added another interception, while Zacary Stilwell recorded a sack on Northwest Missouri’s final possession to help seal the victory.

While the defense took control, UCO’s offense leaned on its rushing attack and the leg of freshman kicker Bradley Thao.

Running back Ja’Daniel Nettles provided a spark on the ground, rushing for a season-high 114 yards on 18 carries, an average of 6.3 yards per carry. Nettles also caught seven passes for 36 yards.

Quarterback Jett Huff completed 20 of 36 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown while throwing one interception. He also rushed for 47 yards.

Makel Paiva caught five passes for 45 yards and scored UCO’s lone touchdown.

Paiva’s first touchdown as a Broncho came in the first quarter when Huff found him for a 28-yard score, tying the game at 7-7.

From there, Thao accounted for the rest of UCO’s points.

The Bixby product connected on a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter to cut Northwest Missouri’s lead to 14-10. He added a 22-yarder as time expired in the first half, sending the Bronchos into halftime trailing 14-13.

Thao then gave UCO its first lead of the night with a 27-yard field goal with 6:58 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Bronchos their first lead of the night at 16-14.

He added another 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 19-14, providing the final margin of victory.

Northwest Missouri had opportunities to regain the lead, but UCO’s defense continued to hold. The Bronchos forced another turnover and came up with a sack on the Bearcats’ final possession to preserve the upset.

The victory gives UCO momentum heading into its next MIAA matchup when they travel to Warrensburg, Missouri, this Saturday to face Central Missouri at 7 p.m.

UCO will return home Oct. 10 to take on Fort Hays State at Chad Richison Stadium.