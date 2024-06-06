Check your transcripts: UCO transfer students could graduate sooner

Xander Strickland

Reporter

A student writes a to-do list for their transfer into UCO. (SAM ROYKA/THE VISTA)

By checking transfer agreements carefully, transfer students at UCO may be able to expedite their graduation date. Some UCO students may have noticed that classes taken at other institutions, included in official transfer agreements, have not always automatically transferred as agreed. Specific classes include but are not limited to: Chemistry for Engineers and Lab, Physics 1 and Lab, and General Chemistry I & II and Lab.

According to assistant dean of mathematics and science Evan Lemley, this is a common experience, and the advisors of the departments will work with students if they are notified of the transcript discrepancies.

Issues crop up for a number of reasons, but are sometimes due to the way that other institutions hold labs for science courses, according to Lemley.

In many circumstances, advisors and department officials have the ability to manually override these credit non-transfers for students.

One effective method to resolve these discrepancies is through the use of substitution forms. The UCO advising team can assist students on an individual basis, requiring that the student put down several signatures on substitution forms for each class they’d like to transfer from the home institution.

This is the best current process to ensure that students’ previous coursework is honored and that they can continue their academic journey without unnecessary delays.

To avoid retaking non-transferred classes, students can take several steps to ensure their credits transfer properly. First, students can closely review their UCONNECT Degree Progress page to identify any discrepancies. If they notice that certain courses from their home institution are not reflected, they can contact their UCO academic advisor. Advisors can help handle these issues and provide guidance for students’ next steps.

This manual process allows the student and advising team to individually and formally recognize each transfer credit, which is then reflected on the UCONNECT Degree Progress percentage.

Students can also keep detailed records of their completed courses. These records can include screenshots or PDFs of course syllabi, academic transcripts, and any communication with university officials regarding transfer credits. Keeping records can ensure that transfer agreements are fulfilled.

Having this documentation readily available can expedite the resolution process and provide clear evidence of completed coursework. It’s also beneficial for students to familiarize themselves with the transfer policies and agreements between institutions. Understanding these policies can help students advocate for themselves and ensure that their credits are appropriately transferred.

Students may face challenges in self-advocacy while trying to ensure their credits transfer correctly. This is a process, and requires the student to take many additional steps after successfully enrolling, for all of their credits to actually show up in the UCONNECT system.

The UCO Transfer Equivalency Database is a database that shows which credits should transfer based on the transfer agreements that UCO holds with each institution. However, these credits do not transfer automatically and permissions may have to be requested on an individual class basis.