UCO Transfer Student Day is Coming Up

UCO’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions will host Transfer Student Day on Friday to invite prospective transfer students so they can meet with academic advisers and learn about different departments.

The event will help guests understand admission requirements, campus resources, and steps needed to take before enrollment. Elwood McClellan, one of the admissions counselors for transfer students, said the event will give guidance for both prospective non-transfer and transfer students.

“Our Transfer Days are designed to meet the needs of our transfer students as a whole,” said McClellan. “A lot of the time, the students registered are already admitted or in the process, but it also gives students who want to get a head start a chance as well.”

McClellan, who has served as the Transfer Admissions Counselor for the Western Territory for three years, said his experience as a transfer student helps him connect with prospective students.

“I know how it can be,” said McClellan. “The process can be discouraging with obstacles and errors, but it can also be encouraging with the right help.”

McClellan says it is important to always ask questions and, if students take advantage of things like student organizations and networking events, they will have everything they need to succeed.

During the event, students will attend presentations by the Admissions Office that discuss scholarships and financial aid. A Resource Fair will be provided that includes various campus departments and student-led organizations.

Students attending will be provided lunch at Ayer’s Kitchen and can meet academic advisers to discuss how their transfer credits will work into a UCO degree plan.

Near the end of Transfer Student Day, guests will have an optional housing or general campus tour of UCO.

For McClellan, meeting advisers face-to-face and visiting the campus provides information and an experience that you don’t get while exploring colleges online.

“It’s really cool for us because we spend so much time communicating electronically. Coming to campus, sitting down, getting to know us, and to lay eyes on the building makes a big difference,” said McClellan.

More events for prospective students, like Central Preview, Admitted Students Day, Central Saturday, Junior Day, and Greek Preview Day, will be hosted in the fall, but more information for year-round general tours can be found here.