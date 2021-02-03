UCO to host COVID vaccine clinic

The University of Central Oklahoma will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday for UCO students, faculty and staff and their family members who are age 65 or older.

The clinic, which is held in partnership with Passport Health, will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former location of St. Mary’s Church at 312 E. Main St (corner of Main and University Drive).

The vaccine will be offered free of charge to participants who present a health insurance ID card. Those who do not have health insurance must bring their driver’s license or social security number to receive the vaccine for free. Face masks are required at the appointment.

Those who are interested in receiving the vaccine must make an appointment via Passport Health’s website. Participants are encouraged to fill out and bring pre-registration forms located on the UCO website to the appointment to speed up the process. The forms will also be provided at the location.

Individuals who meet any of the conditions below are not allowed to attend the clinic:

Have not been fever free (less than 100.4F) without fever reducer in the past 72 hours.

Have had cold or flu-like symptoms in the past 14 days.

Have traveled outside of the U.S. in the past 14 days or had close contact with someone who did.

Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or had close contact with someone who did.

UCO nursing faculty and students and Passport staff will administer the two-dose vaccine at least 21-28 days apart depending on the brand of vaccine.

Vaccine appointments are prioritized to those from the UCO community, according to Adrienne Nobles, vice president for communication and public affairs. If there are remaining slots, it will be open to the public.

This is the first in a series of vaccine clinics to be held by UCO and Passport Health. Future clinics will be announced via UCO email.

For more information, contact Passport Health at myclinic@passporthealthok.com or 405-563-8961.