UCO Theatre Department gets a ‘Clue’

Freshman Cutter Acker plays Wadsworth in “Clue.” (Provided/UCO Theatre Department)

The UCO Theatre Arts Department presents “Clue” at the Mitchell Hall Theatre from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 13.

The play is based on the popular board game-turned-film, and is directed by Ryan Steer, a UCO alum with over a decade of experience. Steer moved to Manhattan after graduating in 2009, but moved back to Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He now teaches dance classes for the musical theater department at UCO.

The classic whodunit was an obvious choice for the theater department, according to Steer.

“We were looking to do something funny. There are a lot of plays out there that are very serious and tackle big subjects, and we were just looking for a little bit of a break,” Steer said.

Although there were several different stage scripts to choose from, the department chose one that would work best within its parameters. In compliance with the current COVID0-19 Level 2 operations on campus, the cast will perform while wearing masks.



“The essence we’re going for is sort of an homage to the movie, but the script is different and it’s a different medium, so it’s not going to be exactly like the movie,” Steer said.



Despite any differences, the production will still feel familiar to fans of “Clue.” Whether it be due to the set, which was designed with elements of the board game in mind, or the suspenseful ending, audiences will be left with a sense of nostalgia after seeing this play.

UCO’s “Clue” stars the ensemble cast of Cutter Acker, Sara Draper, Brayden Pogson, Brigid McDonald, Renda Schroeder, Hussain Alfardan, Nathanial Dennis and Bellah Crawford.

“This show is really special because it features everybody. It’s made up of an ensemble-star cast, so everybody has to pull their own weight. However, if one character were really steering the ship, it would probably be Wadsworth, the butler,” Steer said.

Freshman Cutter Acker was cast as Wadsworth after auditioning last fall when he was still 17 years old.

“I was so amazed that such a young student was capable of carrying such a big role,” Steer said. In high school, Acker had roles in several plays including in William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and Arthur Miller’s ‘The Crucible.’”



Acker said he enjoyed adapting to the character.

“Wadsworth is a character that emanates so much of what I like about comedy. Not only do I absolutely adore Tim Curry’s performance in the classic film, I love the nature of a sophisticated butler running around screaming for his life while still saying ‘pardon me,’” Acker said.

“Clue” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. in Mitchell Hall Feb. 10-12, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13. All UCO students are entitled to one free balcony ticket with a valid UCO ID. For more information, go to uco.edu/cfad/mitchell-hall.

Social media blurb: UCO’s award-winning Theatre Arts Department will perform “Clue” Feb. 10-13 at the Mitchell Hall Theatre. Come join them for a night of mystery and laughs.