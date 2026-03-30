The UCO Theater Department put on”Hand to God” This Past Weekend

The University of Central Oklahoma Theatre Department presented “Hand to God” over the weekend in the Mitchell Hall Black Box, drawing sold-out crowds for the dark comedy production.

The production ran from Thursday evening to Sunday’s matinee in the Mitchell Hall Black Box and was part of the theatre department’s regular performance schedule. Student productions provide opportunities for actors, designers, and crew members to gain experience in performance and technical theatre.

Audiences sat just feet from the stage during each performance. The limited seating of the venue contributed to full houses throughout the show’s run as students and community members attended the production.

“Hand to God” cast (Photo provided by Kynzee Terrell)

“This show specifically is a lot about connection and connection with others,” said Kaelyn Scott, who played Jessica/Jolene. “This show really values teamwork, and this cast really helps with that.”

“Hand To God” follows Jason, a shy teenager participating in a church puppet ministry, whose puppet Tyrone begins to develop a personality of its own. As the story unfolds, the puppet’s behavior becomes increasingly unpredictable, creating moments of tension and humor while exploring themes of faith, grief, and identity.

The Mitchell Hall Black Box Theatre provides a close performance environment, placing audience members near the stage and emphasizing the actors’ dialogue and puppet work. The setting allows viewers to experience the performances from a short distance, highlighting both the physical comedy and dramatic moments of the play.

The proximity also provided difficulties with the opening of Act Two and its moving parts being difficult for the actors and the crew, said Stage Manager Madison Hoover.

Actors in the production balanced dialogue, physical performance, and puppet manipulation throughout the show. Many scenes required coordination between the performer and the puppet to portray the shifting dynamic between Jessica and Jolene.

Scott cited this play as helping her gain confidence and being able to block out what others might be saying so she could focus on her performance.

Behind the scenes, the stage management team coordinated rehearsals, organized technical cues, and ensured each performance followed the scheduled timeline. The stage manager worked with the cast and crew during the rehearsal process and throughout the production’s run.

“I’ve learned a lot about problem solving and technical theater,” said Hoover. “I’ve never called cues or done things on the tech side, so I’m very grateful to have those opportunities.”

Hoover performed in “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” in early February. Her performance as Quincy/Bart in the play alongside Layne DeTello, who played Sam/Mr. Burns earned them nominations for the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship. They will go on to compete in the American College Theatre Festival (ACTF) Region Six Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship Auditions in 2027.

“Hand To God”, written by playwright Robert Askins, premiered off-Broadway in 2014 before transferring to Broadway in 2015. Since its debut, the play has been performed by theatre companies and university programs across the country.

Actors in “Hand to God” (Photo Provided by Kynzee Terrell)

The University of Central Oklahoma Theatre Department presents multiple productions each academic year in spaces such as the Mitchell Hall Black Box, featuring student performers and production teams.