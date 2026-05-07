UCO Tennis Wins Second Straight Conference Title

The UCO women’s Tennis team captured its second consecutive Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Conference Tournament title this past Sunday in Springfield, Missouri.

UCO tennis player hitting the tennis ball. (Hunter George/The Vista)

The Bronchos entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the regular season title with an 8-1 conference record. They improved to 18-3 overall with two wins over the weekend.

UCO opened the tournament with a 4-2 semifinal victory over Missouri Western on Saturday.

Mei Hasegawa and Pete Komada gave the Bronchos early control in doubles play with a 6-1 win. Anika Ouwejan and Ayaka Koga tied their match 3-3.

Karyna Yurchenko and Hui Soo secured the doubles point with another 6-1 victory.

In singles action, Yurchenko extended the lead, winning 6-2, 6-3. Missouri Western responded with wins over Dilay Ata and Ouwejan, tying the score at 2-2.

Hasegawa regained the lead for UCO with a 6-3, 6-4 victory, and Soo clinched the match with a hard-fought 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 win.

The Bronchos carried that momentum into Sunday’s Championship match, defeating Washburn in a dominant 4-0 sweep.

Hasegawa and Komada, the No. 7-ranked doubles pair in the country, set the tone by winning 6-2. Ouwejan and Koga followed with another 6-2 victory to earn the doubles point and keep UCO undefeated in MIAA doubles play.

Yurchenko remained unbeaten on the weekend with a 6-3, 6-1 singles win.

Hasegawa also finished the weekend undefeated after a 6-3, 6-2 victory to give the Bronchos a 3-0 lead.

Soo delivered the clinching point, winning 6-4, 6-4 and securing UCO’s fifth MIAA Tournament title in the past seven years.

The UCO Women’s Tennis team will return home this Friday and Saturday to host the NCAA Central Regional Tournament and will face the winner of Washburn and Arkansas.