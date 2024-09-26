UCO tennis struggles at ITA Central Regionals Championships

The University of Central Oklahoma tennis team didn’t see much success at the ITA Central Regional Championships this past weekend.

The Bronchos hosted the championship at Edmond Center Court, and were out in full force, however it was not for long.

UCO tennis between sets. (PROVIDED/PHOTO SERVICES)

All six Broncho tennis players made it to round 32, however, only one would advance any further and that was Neftali Zafeiri, who made it to round 16 before losing to Missouri Western’s Johanna Priedite.

It was the same story for doubles as all three Broncho teams were eliminated in their second game of the tournament in round 16.

No champions of the region have been crowned yet, due to the rain throughout Sunday.

The Broncho’s fall tennis season is over and the team will resume action in January.