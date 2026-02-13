UCO Tennis Opens Spring Season With Split Weekend at Home

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s tennis team opened its spring schedule with a loss to a ranked opponent, a win the next day, and a weather postponement to close the weekend.

UCO tennis player serves the ball to opponent. (HUNTER GEORGE/THE VISTA)

UCO started at the Broncho Courts against No. 18 UT Tyler on Feb. 5.

The Patriots claimed the doubles point by taking two of the three matches and kept that advantage in singles for a 5–2 final.

Multiple singles courts went into extended games and second sets, but UCO could not pick up enough courts late to shift the team score. The match marked the first full outdoor competition of the season after winter practices and early preparation.

The Bronchos returned the following day against Southwest Baptist and produced a different outcome.

UCO won the doubles point and carried early leads into singles, finishing with a 6–1 victory. The team closed games earlier in sets and avoided long scoring swings that appeared in the opener. Several courts finished in straight sets, allowing the team to secure the match before the final courts completed play.

Sunday’s scheduled road match at Arkansas Tech was postponed due to weather and is expected to be rescheduled later in the season.

Across the two completed matches, the weekend provided an early look at lineup structure.

Doubles combinations were adjusted between matches, and singles positions were rotated to evaluate consistency across courts.

The turnaround from Friday to Saturday showed improvement in holding service games and limiting unforced errors during longer rallies.

The opening weekend also served as preparation for upcoming non-conference opponents ahead of conference play.

Early matches typically focus on establishing order in both singles and doubles, and back-to-back competition allowed UCO to test different pairings under match conditions.

The team now moves into the next portion of its schedule with more defined roles across the lineup.

UCO leaves the weekend with a 1–1 record and added match experience moving forward into the next stretch of its schedule.