UCO Tennis Dominates the Weekend

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s tennis team wrapped up its home schedule this weekend, collecting two more conference games.

UCO tennis player hits the tennis ball for the Bronchos. (Hunter George/The Vista)

The Bronchos are now 14-3 overall and 6-1 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA)

On Thursday, the No. 35-ranked Bronchos beat Northeastern State 5-2 at Broncho Courts. UCO got the doubles point early and then handled business in singles to finish it out.

Then, on Saturday for Senior Day, the Bronchos came out with a lot of energy, completely shutting out Arkansas Fort Smith 7-0.

UCO started things off by sweeping all three doubles matches. They won 6-2 on the top two courts and got a forfeit at No. 3, which kept their MIAA doubles record perfect at 21-0 this season.

Singles play wasn’t much different. Mei Hasegawa picked up a quick 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1, and Pete Komada followed with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2.

Anika Ouwejan (6-0, 6-3), Karyna Yurchenko (6-0, 6-1), and Dilay Ata (7-5, 6-2) all added wins, and Arkansas Fort Smith forfeited at No. 6 to finish the sweep.

“We go into all our matches with lots of energy and the mindset that we will win,” said junior Brylee Toney.

“I think cheering and having supportive teammates play the biggest role in our wins. We build off each other’s energy and all play for one another. As a team, we are working really hard and pushing ourselves to prepare for what’s coming. We are super excited about conference and regionals coming around the corner,” added Toney.

Hasegawa has stood out all season. She holds a national ranking near No. 22 in singles and continues to show up in big matches. She and Komada have remained reliable in doubles, which has helped UCO get off to fast starts.

With the regular season almost over, the Bronchos will head on the road for their last two MIAA matches.

Central will play at Fort Hays State this Friday at 3 pm.

UCO will then travel to Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, and that match is set to begin at 1 pm.

The 2026 MIAA Women’s Tennis Championship is set for May 1-3 in Springfield, Missouri.