UCO Tennis Dominates CSU Pueblo, Roll to a 7-0 Sweep

Central Oklahoma women’s tennis overwhelmed Colorado State Pueblo 7-0 Saturday afternoon, improving to 4-1 on the season.

UCO tennis player serves the ball in doubles match. (Hunter George/The Vista)

The Bronchos jumped out early, clinching the doubles point with wins at No.1 and No.2 and a forfeit at No. 3.

Pete Komada and Ayaka Koga teamed for a 6-2 victory at the top position, while Haley Hibbets and Milana Quick followed with a 6-0 win at the No.2.

A forfeit at No.6 singles extended the lead to 2-0 before Hui Soo delivered a dominant performance at No.3, winning 6-0.

Hibbets then sealed the match with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No.4.

Komada added a straight sets win, 6-0, 6-1, and Karyna Yurchenko completed another clean 6-2, 6-0 victory to push the tally to 6-0.

Milana Quick capped the afternoon with a 7-6, 6-4 win at No.5, concluding the 7-0 clincher for Central Oklahoma.

The win sets up a busy two-plus weeks on the road, with six straight away matches.

The Bronchos head to San Angelo, Texas, this weekend for clashes with Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday and Angelo State on Saturday.