UCO students participate in Big Event

Big Event is the largest student run community service project on campus. Two events are put on by the Big Event committee. The first community service event is called Little Event, which takes place in the fall, and the second is called Big Event, which takes place in the spring.

When asked why students should participate in Big Event, director of marketing Gwyneth Duncan said “It gives you service hours and also you’re helping your community, you’re meeting new people, you go to fun sites and it’s really fun.”

Over 500 students participated in helping the community on Saturday, April 5 and the Big Event committee hopes to grow this number next spring.

Jordan Patterson (left), Lealon Rogers (right( and Jose Eddy (back) remove a stump from their volunteer site for Big Event, Saturday April 5, 2025 in Oklahoma City. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)