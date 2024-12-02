UCO students hold a vigil for Avi Harjo

A vigil was held for Avi Harjo last Thursday outside Old North on the University of Central Oklahoma campus. The student-organized event had a large turnout from students, faculty and staff in remembrance of the lost student.

Flowers, flameless candles and photos are displayed outside of Old North. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)

Barely 24-hours later, the vigil was taken down by the university.

Since Sunday, an unknown number of students have placed flowers, flameless candles and posters in front of Old North. One poster reads, “For every memorial you take down, two more will take its place.”

Followed by a message to let the students mourn.

The vigil started with a remembrance walk from the Blue Tent next to Broncho Lake to Old North, the location of Harjo’s death on Nov. 17, where attendees would then place flowers, flameless candles and photos of Harjo in front of the building.

Friends, professors and student organizers spoke at the event. Harjo’s parents also sent a statement to be read. UCO President Todd Lamb was not present.

Lindsey Churchill, a UCO professor of history, read the statement sent by the parents at the vigil.

The statement reads, “Avi was born David Johnson Harjo on March 14. They became Avi in 2020. They left us on Nov. 17, 2024 in Edmond. They were born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and grew up in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.”

Describing more of Harjo’s life, the statement also read the many family members that Harjo was survived by.

“For years Avi knew they wanted to create music,” read the statement. “Avi has gifted us with many years of creation, whether that be music, art or their words.”

After the statement sent by the parents was finished, multiple friends of Harjo’s spoke and told stories of their friend.

Avi Harjo’s vigil outside the Old North tower filled with flowers and flameless candles. (PROVIDED SERGIO ANGUIANA)

Many described Harjo as loving, caring and always there to help.

One friend told the story of the yellow butterfly, saying that Harjo would describe the yellow butterfly as a symbol of positivity, hope and transformation.

“There is an old adage that goes, ‘you die twice,’” said UCO student Izzi Barry. “You die once whenever you leave this earth physically, you die a second time the last time your name is spoken. You are all keeping Avi alive.”

Barry said that all of those at the vigil kept Harjo alive by remembering their name, and refusing to let them be nameless.

The 18-year-old UCO ACM freshman died on Nov. 17 after an apparent suicide outside Old North. The same place where the vigil had been erected in their honor.

Another event which the family is endorsing is a party in celebration of Harjo. It reads, “Avi loved a great party, so find your best suit and party dress and join us in love with music, friends and family.”

It will take place at the Rose Event Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Nov. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that people donate to the Trevor Project.