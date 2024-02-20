UCO students celebrate NAACP 115th anniversary

Shanice Hopkins

Contributing Writer

The UCO NAACP 2023-24 executive committee from left to right, top down: Vice President, Phoebe Hilliard, Second Vice President, AumbriElle Miles, Secretary, Jonathan Mosley, President, MK Sullivan, and Treasurer, Zion Dangerfield. (PROVIDED/WASTED PRODUCTIONS)

The University of Central Oklahoma celebrated the 115th anniversary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) with a week of events for faculty and students to attend.

Named NAACP Week, UCO’s NAACP chapter, also referred to as Unit 6823, organized a series of events aimed at building community engagement from students under the theme of “Proud Family,” inspired by the popular Black cartoon.

On Monday, the organization hosted “Proud Family Challenges,” a night of individual and team-themed games. On Tuesday, students were given the opportunity to volunteer at the Hope Center.

Thursday’s event was a collaboration between the NAACP and their Freshman Committee titled “Zen Night.” It provided students with resources and support to manage stress and prioritize self-care.

The week concluded with a casual hangout at The Collective on Friday.

Reflecting on the significance of NAACP Week, Phoebe Hilliard, first vice president, discussed her favorite parts of the week.

“My favorite part of NAACP week so far is building the community around campus and seeing new faces along with old ones, as well as having a good time with my community” Hilliard said.

AumbriElle Miles, second vice president, events coordinator, and NFC advisor, highlighted the significance of NAACP’s mission in supporting minority communities.

“NAACP is all about helping black and brown people thrive within their communities, and as 2nd vice president I’ve had numerous opportunities to help black students elevate.” says Miles.

Founded on Feb. 12th, 1909, the NAACP, stands as one of the most influential civil rights organizations in America. Their mission is to ensure equality of all rights for all people and eliminate race-based discrimination.

UCO’s Chapter of the NAACP is an organization that falls under the Inclusive Community Student Hub. Its board members include President Makia Sulilvan , First Vice President Hilliard, Second Vice President Aumbrielle Miles, Johnathan Mosely (secretary and social media chair) and Treasurer Zion Dangerfield.