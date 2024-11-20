UCO student pays tribute to late jazz drummer

UCO student Joshua Gibbs, paid tribute to the late influential jazz drummer Tony Williams last Thursday at the UCO Jazz Lab by organizing and performing a concert in his honor.

Joshua Gibbs, a UCO senior, pays tribute to Tony Williams, a jazz inspiration of his. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)

The concert started at 7:30 and was performed by Joshua Gibbs as the lead on drums accompanied by local fusion legends such as Jared Lowery on guitar, Joe Richard on bass, Nathan Glaser on keys, Noah Roberts on guitar and AJ Slaughter on pedal steel.

Nathan Glaser plays the keys at UCO’s Jazz Lab last Thursday in a tribute concert. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)

Gibbs and his band performed the album Believe It, the first album released by Williams’ and his band, The Tony Williams Lifetime, in 1975. The album showcased Williams’ continued push into the fusion genre that combined jazz, rock, and funk elements.

For those unfamiliar with Tony Williams, he was a groundbreaking American jazz drummer who is best known for his innovative work in the 1960s and beyond. Born on Dec. 12, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, Williams began playing drums at an early age and pretty quickly gained attention for his exceptional skill. By the age of 17, he joined the Miles Davis Quintet, where he became a key figure in shaping the sound of modern jazz. A combination of complex rhythms, rapid fire cymbal work, and an inventive approach that pushed the boundaries of traditional jazz drumming marked his style.

Joe Richard plays the bass at the UCO Jazz Lab during a tribute concert. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)

In addition to his tenure with Davis, Williams led his own groundbreaking fusion group, The Tony Williams Lifetime, blending rock, jazz, and other experimental sounds. His influence extended beyond jazz, impacting drummers in a variety of genres. Williams unfortunately passed away in 1997, but his legacy and mark on jazz can still be felt to this day.

Gibbs, 24, is a senior here at UCO planning to graduate with a degree in music administration.

Gibbs planned this event to merge both sides of profession and career by hosting the event as the main performer and organizing the entire show. He did everything from booking, promotional videos, and venue contacting.This was meant to be the culmination of his college career and help propel him forward into the grander music side of Oklahoma City and bring new ideas to a place pretty saturated with country. Gibbs is planning to continue on with more shows and is already in talks for future performances.