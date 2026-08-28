UCO Sports Feature: Head Women’s Soccer Coach

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s soccer head coach, Amel Muhamedagic, is a Premier License holder from the NSCAA (National Soccer Coaches Association of America), the highest-ranking coaching award.

UCO’s Women’s Soccer Coach (Natali Ruiz/The Vista)

Amel Muhamedagic just began his 19th year working with the soccer program here at UCO.

Muhamedagic started his coaching career in 2005, right after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa. He went on to coach at a small high school in Iowa, then took his coaching to Mount Mercy University, where he was promoted to head coach.

He was hired at UCO in 2007 as an assistant coach, then in 2021 as assistant Head Coach, and has served as head coach of the women’s soccer team since 2023.

In his first season as a head coach for the Bronchos, Muhamedagic led the team to a fourth-place finish in the MIAA. In 2018, the Bronchos had one of their best seasons. Central made school history by winning 22 games and recording a 16-game winning streak.

The Bronchos had nine All-MIAA selections, seven All-Region selections, and three All-Americans. They also made it all the way to the NCAA Championship Round.

Midfielder Emma Nicholos runs out (ROBERT ADAMS/ THE VISTA)

Muhamedagic spotlighted his career, talking about the success he has had.

To pinpoint what stood out, “I’ve been fortunate enough to win championships.”

He says the highlight of being the head coach is the student-athletes and people he gets to work with every day.

“That to me is like, you know, forget about the wins and losses and all of that, the relationships I have built with our student-athletes are something that’s gonna last forever.”

With leading the UCO soccer team to multiple championships and coaching them through 50 All-Region and nine All- Americans, for Muhamedagic, he has never doubted that he was supposed to be in this field.

“There’s never been a question of what I’m cut out to do,” Muhamedagic said.

“There are definitely demands of the job itself, where there have been times with my family where I question if I am putting this before my family.”

“Early in your career, you try to do as much as you can; when you get later into your career, I feel like you find a good balance. And I think that’s the key,” Muhamedagic continued.

The UCO soccer team will kick off their season tonight in a home opener against No. 15 Minnesota State. Game time is set for 7 p.m.