UCO Women’s Soccer Fall to Emporia State in Quarterfinals

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s Soccer team lost to the Emporia State Hornets in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Women’s Soccer Championships, 0-3 at Thompson Field on Sunday.

UCO senior forward, #4 Sami Allen dribbles the ball upfield during the game. (Drew Rayburn/The Vista)

The Lady Bronchos lost against the No. 5 seed team after Emporia scored all three goals in the second half. A penalty kick rebounded off the goalie, giving the Hornets their first goal in the 69th minute. Emporia State got their second goal less than five minutes later. They scored their third and final in the last 30 seconds of the match.

The last-minute goal was a result of a quick counterattack that left the Broncho defense reeling; they attempted to get a goal of their own, pushing up near the midfielders.

Although the game marked a potential end to the 2026 season, many seniors left the field with heavy hearts, knowing their time playing together was coming to a close.

“Our takeaway is the same after every loss. We acknowledge if and where our standard dropped and commit to working extremely hard the next week to not let it happen again,” said Sami Allen, a senior forward.

Allen, who transferred from OSU, also spoke about her overall growth as a person.

“I think being a senior, just in general, I’ve grown a lot as a person and in a leadership role. I’m someone that tends to be more quiet and reserved, but I’ve learned that there are always people that are looking up to me; a little kindness and caring for someone goes a long way and has helped me so much.”

While their shot at the MIAA championship is no longer possible, this may not be the last game that the Lady Bronchos play.

Emporia State will move on to the semifinals, facing off against top seed Washburn Friday in Wichita, Kansas. If Emporia loses, there is a chance that UCO will make it to nationals.

They still have a chance to make nationals, as they are ranked 7th out of 8 teams for the Division II regionals. The announcement will come on Monday.