UCO Soccer Clinch Playoff Spot After Win on Senior Day

The UCO Women’s Soccer team finished Senior Sunday with a 1-0 win over Nebraska Kearney in the first minute at Tom Thompson Field.

With a 9-5-3 record, the Bronchos secured the No. 4 spot for next week’s MIAA Women’s Soccer Championship.

#4, forward Sammi Allen, advances the ball for the Bronchos (Hunter George/The Vista)

UCO secured the goal from senior Monica Bird-Montilla from a long pass in the opening kickoff. As she chased down the goal on the right side of the field, she struck the ball in the box against UNK’s defense.

The goal was made within 52 seconds into the match and was the only goal to secure the win on Sunday.

Senior Day honors the achievements of graduating athletes during their final regular season. The seniors on the UCO Women’s soccer team shared their experiences with the program and how important this day is for them.

Midfielder Emma Nicholas shared how she grew as a player and person from her freshman year.

“As a player, I’ve become more confident, learned how to handle adversity, and gained a better understanding of what it means to be a good teammate and leader. As a person, I’ve become more independent, learned how to manage my time better, and gotten better at handling challenges,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas also shared how her family was an important part of her collegiate athletic journey.

“They’ve supported me through the highs and lows, encouraged me when things got hard, and reminded me why I started.”

One of forward Sami Allen’s favorite memories when playing for UCO was scoring against the school she transferred from and celebrating with her teammates on the field.

Forward Montilla explained that a personal goal she achieved over the 4 years of her soccer career was learning how important it is to have discipline, good time management, communication, love, and respect for the people around her. She added that these things helped her establish her own identity outside of soccer.

As a senior, midfielder Claire Mullen shared her leadership with the underclassmen.

“I loved encouraging and coaching them to help them achieve their potential,” she said.

“The relationships I’ve built with these talented and amazing freshmen are the highlights of the season for me, and I hope to have been a role model for them in work ethic and attitude that they will carry on during their years as a Broncho,” she added.

Forward midfielder Izzy Zanten looked back at her athletic career, adding, “The relationships you build will mean just as much as the wins.”

UCO will wrap up their regular season this Wednesday in Tahlequah against Northeastern State before heading into the MIAA Women’s Soccer Championship quarterfinals. It is to be determined who the Bronchos will host at Tom Thompson Field this Sunday.