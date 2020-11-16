UCO ranked among top universities for getting a job in 2020

Student studies in the Nigh Center at the University of Central Oklahoma. UCO has ranked among top universities for getting a job in 2020. (The Vista)

Career website Zippia has named the University of Central Oklahoma as the top public institution in Oklahoma for job-seeking graduates as part of its “Best Public Colleges in Each State for Getting a Job in 2020” list, according to a press release.

According to the ranking, Central has an 88% placement rate among recent graduates.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the No. 1 public college in Oklahoma for graduate job placement,” said Crystal Davis-Cook, assistant director of the UCO Career Development Center.

“At UCO, students are our priority, and our faculty and staff are invested in helping students reach their goals. I believe this ranking demonstrates the commitment we have made to our students to prepare them for the job market, both inside and outside the classroom.”

According to the press release, universities were ranked using the U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard, and the scorecard data was reviewed for the public college in each state with the highest listed job placement numbers 10 years after graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

According to the ranking, the top university is University of Wisconsin-Platteville, with a placement rate of 95.32%.