UCO psychology offers clinic resources to students

The UCO Psychology Clinic is offering evidence-based, high-quality and affordable counseling sessions to students and community members through the school’s department.

Resources such as individual psychotherapy, group psychotherapy, applied behavior analysis, psychoeducational evaluation and academic intervention are some of the services provided through the school to students and local residents. Each service is provided through graduate students pursuing their degree through the school. Graduate students provide counseling through their area of focus. This is a way for graduate students within UCO’s program to provide a high-quality session with low service fees to the public.

Dr. Janelle Grellner is a psychology clinic co-director and a practicing counseling psychologist at UCO. She offered some valuable insights for those interested in visiting the clinic.

“We really want to and can help a lot of students,” Grellner said about both graduate students who are pursuing school counseling and provide therapy while going through school. “We offer both sessions for individual and group counseling through our therapy students, as well as behavior analysis and academic intervention for families with kids in school.”

Grellner said that people struggling with depression, anxiety and trauma can benefit from these sessions.

“We are a good option for people who need help,” she said.

Contact the psychology clinic directly at 405-974-2758. The clinic is located in Room 307 in the Education building.