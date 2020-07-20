UCO postpones practices, conference play

The University of Central Oklahoma Athletic Department postponed official practices until Aug. 31 and games until Sept. 28.

The announcement came after the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association issued a statement Monday that all conference play will be delayed.

According to Chris Brannick, UCO Assistant Athletic Director, football starts Oct. 3 at home against Emporia State University, soccer opens Oct. 2 at Fort Hays State University, and volleyball opens Sept. 29 at Missouri Southern University. Some games may be made up later in the fall or during the spring if time allows.

Brannick stated the postponement will also affect cross country, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis. Winter sports will not be affected by the current decision.

The statement added that MIAA restrictions and limitations on activities for players and coaches prior to Aug. 31 would be announced soon.

The MIAA and its member institutions have announced a plan to delay the start of intercollegiate athletics. Practices will begin the week of August 31 and competition will start the week of September 28.



Full Story ⬇️https://t.co/W6Py9JhctK — The MIAA (@TheMIAA) July 20, 2020

The MIAA stated:

It is important that student-athletes continue to practice socially responsible behavior to help protect the health of the team.

“We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall,” stated MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy, “but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators.”

This is a developing story. The Vista will continue to monitor it and bring you updates as they are made available.