UCO Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity student death

UCentral Newscast for Oct. 19, 2020. Anchor Micah Wilson has the latest information on the death of UCO student Kyle Ward. The member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity died on Oct. 17, 2020 of an accidental overdose according to his obituary. (Micah Wilson/UCentral)

A third student has died in just as many weeks at the University of Central Oklahoma. Kyle Ward died from an accidental overdose on Oct. 17 in Edmond, according to his obituary.

Ward graduated from Edmond Santa Fe High School in 2018, where he was on the golf team all four years.

He was a third-year UCO student and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was also a two-time participant in cheer and dance competitions.

From casual acquaintances to close-bonded friends, there has been a kind outpouring about his memory online.

Rilee Harrison, UCO alumni, remembered Ward in a tweet.

“Always had a smile on his face & always came up to tell me hello. Great kid. My heart is saddened to hear of his passing,” Harrison tweeted.

James Limbaugh, president of UCOSA and former roommate of Ward, posted on Instagram about their friendship.

UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar once again addressed the UCO community in an email about the loss of a student.

“Our hearts are broken by his sudden passing, and our Broncho family has lost another precious part of ourselves. Please hold Kyle’s family and friends in your thoughts right now. Take a moment of silence to send comfort and strength to them as they face a new day without him,” Neuhold-Ravikumar stated.

The PIKE fraternity organized a Gofundme for the Ward family to offset funeral expenses. The fundraiser has been shared more than 2,000 times and over $17,150 has been raised as donations continue to come.

“Thank you for the support you have already given our chapter as we grieve the loss of Kyle, and we ask for your help in supporting his family,” the Gofundme stated.

The family extended special thanks to PIKE in the obituary for setting up a fund to help with funeral expenses. There was also an open memorial for Ward Wednesday night hosted by the fraternity.

UCO Transportation and Parking Services tweeted they will “cease enforcement in parking lots located north of Ayers Street for anyone wanting to attend the vigil event this evening, Oct. 21. Safety violations will still be enforced.”

A come-and-go viewing was held Thursday at Crawford Family Funeral Service in Edmond. A funeral service celebrating Ward’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Crossings Community Church at 14600 N. Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City, with a private family burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery.

This story was updated at 11:30 p.m. 10/22/2020.