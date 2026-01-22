UCO partners with OBI to Help With National Blood Shortage

The University of Central Oklahoma, in partnership with Our Blood Institute, hosted the first blood drive of the year on Tuesday at the Nigh University Center amidst a national blood shortage.

January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month, a time of year when donations typically drop off after the holidays. According to data from the Red Cross, the winter months typically see a decline in donations, yet the need at hospitals remains high.

This makes it a challenging time for the country’s blood supply. Our Blood Institute and the Red Cross have declared a state of emergency regarding the shortage of blood.

OBI is seeking donations from eligible individuals. The blood types in high demand are O+ and O-. O- is critical because it can be transfused to any patient in emergencies when there is not enough time to determine blood type.

OBI reportedly supplies 95% of the blood used in Oklahoma hospitals. According to Destiny Lillitch, OBI’s Blood Drive Coordinator, one donation may save up to three lives.

The goal of Tuesday’s blood drive was to collect blood from at least 30 potential blood donors. This blood drive was open to students, professors, and staff members because OBI joined forces with UCO’s student engagement office to make donating easier for students.

Blood Drive donate today sign on UCO’s campus on Jan. 20 (Gabriel Romee/The Vista)

Mobile blood drives are very important for overcoming transportation difficulties because they bring blood donation to a high-traffic area.

According to Stepheny Smith, the organizer at UCO, the blood shortage does not only exist in a state of emergency.

“We are always in need of blood, even if we are not in a shortage,” Smith said. The hospitals need blood daily, so the need never ceases.

Smith also pointed out that organizing blood drives on college campuses can be very effective because this introduces the value of blood donation to college-going youth early on in their lives.

“The next life you save may be yours, so please donate.”

OBI accepts both regular and new donors. Persons who are 16 years old and above can donate with identification, while minors need parental consent. It is encouraged that donors eat healthy food before giving blood to make the process smooth. Donors should also stay hydrated.

The recent UCO blood drive met its goal for collected donations. OBI representatives emphasized that meeting or exceeding donation targets demonstrates the importance of ongoing, year-round blood drives, rather than relying solely on campaigns during shortages.

In addition to the drives on campus, OBI arranges opportunities to give at locations throughout the metropolitan area, including churches, community centers, and the Edmond Donor Center, located at 3609 S. Broadway St., Suite 300.

The next UCO blood drive will take place on Feb. 20, in the Nigh University Center. For more information about when and where to donate, visit https://ourbloodinstitute.org/.