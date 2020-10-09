UCO OAR offers free zip line for students and faculty

Kollyn Reed rides the zip line at the Outdoors Adventure Recreation Center in Edmond, Okla. on Friday. Zip lining is free for students and faculty on Fridays until Nov. 20 (Tanner Laws/The Vista)

Students and faculty at the University of Central Oklahoma can zip line for free from 2 p.m. to 5 pm. on Fridays at the UCO Outdoor Adventure Recreation center until Nov. 20.

Rebekah Johnson, manager of Outdoor Recreation, said zip liners can expect to ride multiple times.

“As long as there’s not a line waiting you can zip as many times as you want during that time frame,” Johnson said.

This is the second year that the OAR has offered free zip line hours, and they hope that students who try it come back in the future. Organizations and teams use the OAR ropes course for team-building activities and leadership training.

Johnson said that many who go through the ropes course express that the zip line is their favorite part, so they decided to offer free zips to give more people the opportunity to use it.

She encourages students to take advantage of the other recreational equipment the OAR has as well, such as mountain bikes and kayaks, which are also free to UCO students.

“You could come out, zip, and go out on the water,” Johnson said.

Aiden Ferguson, a junior UCO Outdoor Community and Recreation student and former ropes course employee, said that people of all skill levels can use the zip line.

“I would describe the zip line as a huge barrier that anyone can get over,” he said. “It is very satisfying when someone shows up and is certain they can’t make it to the top, but with a little encouragement they reach the top.”

Johnson said that masks are required in the OAR building and on the zip line, and social distancing guidelines are in place. Masks are not required when using the kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, as there is space to social distance on the water.

“By UCO standards, we try to follow social distancing, and we follow all protocol that has been set forth on campus,” Johnson said.

Visitors can expect to wear their masks outside, as well, in accordance with the UCO campus mandate. Exceptions are made while zip liners climb up to the platform, but once at the top they can put their masks back on to zip down.

The zip line is located at the UCO OAR center in Edmond Park at Arcadia Lake off Second Street. Students are given free admission into the park with a UCO student ID and can follow the signs to the OAR building, notable for its blue roof.

The OAR will be open until 7 p.m. on Fridays in October, but will close at 5 p.m. starting in November.

Walk-ups are welcome on Fridays during the free zip hours, but UCO OAR requests visitors schedule a reservation during the week. The zip line is open for individuals or groups to use, and reservations can be made by calling 405-974-2200.

In addition to the equipment offered at the OAR, the UCO climbing wall at the Wellness Center is also free to students and faculty on Mondays and Wednesdays.

All equipment is sanitized after use and is not used for 48 hours after.