UCO Men’s Golf Win Tommy Riggs Invitational

The No. 1-ranked University of Central Oklahoma men’s golf team finished first this past Tuesday at Pittsburg State’s Tommy Riggs Collegiate Invitational

UCO’s Nick Canales hits the golf ball for the Bronchos. (Photo provided by: bronchosports.com)

UCO completed the three-round tournament with a final score of 890. The 18-team tournament played rounds one and two on Monday before completing the final round on Tuesday afternoon.

Finishing first for the Bronchos and second overall out of 98 golfers was Rhett Hughes. Hughes finished one stroke behind first place, with a final score of 220. The Sophomore shot one-over-par in each of the first two rounds and shot two-over-par in the final round.

Falling two spots on the final day was Nicholas Canales. Canales tied for sixth, shooting nine-over-par overall. The Junior finished round one three-over-par and the second round four-over-par. In the final round, Canales finished four-over-par, resulting in a 225 final score.

Tying for 11th was Karsten Paciotti. The senior started round one poorly, shooting 11-over-par. Paciotti finished round two three-over-par, and in the final round, Paciotti rose 41 spots and finished three-under-par, shooting the best round of any golfer in the tournament.

Also tying for 11th was Baylor Bostick. The Junior shot a one-over-par round one. In round two, Bostick finished six-over-par. In the final round, Bostick shot four-over-par, finishing with an 11-over-par 227 final score.

Andrew Talburt competed as an independent, finishing in 15th place. The Junior in round one shot even, and in rounds two and three Talbur shot six-over par.

Tying for 22nd and rising 15 spots in the final round was Ty Hyatt. The sophomore finished round one shooting four-over-par and eight-over-par in round two. On the final day, Hyatt shot two-over-par.

This is the fourth tournament that UCO has won this year, and the first one they have finished first in since October.

Derrick Thompson, the UCO men’s golf coach, said, “It feels good to get a win this semester. We’ve still got a lot of work to do to get to where we want, but we are definitely building momentum heading into the MIAA Championship.”

The Bronchos will head to their last tournament before the postseason this Monday and Tuesday, competing in the Firekeep Invitational in Mayetta, Kansas.