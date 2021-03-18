UCO men’s golf place second at Broncho Invitational

The University of Central Oklahoma men’s golf team finished second place in the Broncho Invitational that finished Tuesday at Oak Tree Country Club.

“The course played really tough,” head coach Josh Fosdick said. “I’m proud of the way our guys fought and battled in trying to defend their home course. It was a really strong field and to finish second we had to beat a lot of good teams.

Kylian Cavdar and Caleb Kimmel both placed in the top 15. In the final round, Carson Tewell had the low round with an even-par 70. Cavdar shot a 71. Kimmel closed with a 72. Evan Griffith shot 71 and Jacob Lackey finished with a round of 79.



In the final round, the Bronchos posted a 290 with an 876 total. Oklahoma Christian won the 20-team event at 871, followed by UCO, Washburn (881), Central Missouri (882) and Arkansas Tech (885).



Central had a “B” team in the tournament, which came in 14th with a 911 total. Ethan Galvan led the way for them. He shot a four-under 66 for the low round of the final day.



Cavdar finished tied for eighth in the individual standings with a 218 total and Kimmel was 13th at 220. Galvan and Peyton Knell tied for 10th with 219 totals for the second team.



Galvan eagled the par-5 fourth hole and added four birdies while making just a pair of bogeys in his 66.



Tewell offset three bogeys with three birdies in his even-par round, Cavdar bogeyed two of his first three holes before playing the last 14 one-under and Kimmel was one-under on his last 11 holes.



The Bronchos compete again March 21-23 in Viera, Fla. for the Space Coast Collegiate Championship.