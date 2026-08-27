UCO Melton Gallery Features Alumni in Exhibition

The University of Central Oklahoma Melton Gallery held an Alumni Exhibition featuring print journalism alum Zach Nash and Visual Artist Lawrence Naff, which will be on display until Sept. 25.

Zach Nash has two photographs in the alumni exhibit. The photographs are from a series called “The Men of Columbia” and “Above the Water.”

The Men of Colombia by Zach Nash, UCO Alum (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

“The interesting thing about [The Men of Colombia] was that he was checking his phone, much like a commuter traveling to work in their car,” Nash said.

Above The Water by Zach Nash, UCO Alum (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

“Above the Water” was taken in Kanazawa, Japan, at the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art

Nash says he was drawn to photography at an early age, starting with a fascination with his father’s film camera. Nash graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2004 with a degree in print journalism.

“There was something about the sound of the shutter and the feeling of advancing to the next frame that fascinated me as a kid.”

Through middle and high school, Nash worked on the school newspaper and yearbook and was involved in the school’s TV news class.

“I was starting to find a path of documenting and storytelling,” Nash said.

During college, Nash bought a Canon AE-1 and added a Nikon FE. He took some photojournalism classes and spent many hours in the University of Central Oklahoma’s darkroom, but he made more strides professionally on the editorial side.

Nash served as the editor-in-chief of the Vista, UCO’s newspaper, and interned with Permission Hill, a magazine published by what was then called the Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Nash’s photography style was shaped by his time working in large and small newsrooms. Street and documentary photography, capturing everyday moments of life both where he lives and where he travels.

Nash used to do a lot of freelance photography work: portraits, weddings, and event photography.

“I took a step back from that as my day job became more demanding, and my photography felt like another job. However, I never stopped taking photos or working with clients on projects, but thanks in part to a global pandemic and life changes, my focus on photography shifted.”

Nash’s advice to UCO art students is, “We have a short time here. Do what makes you happy and keep creating. You and your work matter only for you.”

Nash is currently working on a few ongoing series that he works on each day, each time he travels. The ongoing series is called “Another day in the city.”

He documents everyday life, people, and places in Oklahoma.

“I take my camera with me wherever I go. Every day on my lunch break, I walk around downtown and capture moments in the city’s core. This not only keeps me taking pictures but also will hopefully serve as an historical record for my time here.”

In July of this year, Nash had his first exhibit at a gallery in Paris, France. Currently, you can see his work at the Melton Gallery and at Paseo PhotoFest from Sept. 4- 26. His portfolio is also available at zachnash.com or on his Instagram @zachnash.



Lawrence Naff, Visual Artist, created Digital Dynasty in the Melton Art Gallery for the alumni exhibition.

“There isn’t a thought-provoking story to the work. I made it from a concept in my head, combining computer components with rhinestones and gemstones,” Naff said.

Naff uses rhinestones and gemstones to embellish designs on panels and sometimes 3D substrates. Naff has been doing art since 2015. He graduated in 2012 with a degree in Interpersonal Communication. Naff did not start his practice as an artist at the University of Central Oklahoma but learned the skills needed to do his work during his college years outside of classes and applied them many years after graduation.

Naff’s advice for UCO art students is to “go to exhibition openings off campus as much as possible, even if you or your friends aren’t featured. Your attendance means so much to the artists, and it costs nothing to give them the gift of having another body in the gallery, seeing the art they worked so hard to create.”

Naff is currently working on his piece for the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s annual Fundraiser 12×12. The show is October 3rd.

You can find more of Naff’s art online or at future shows.