The University of Central Oklahoma’s student literary journal, New Plains Review (NPR), celebrated its 40th anniversary with “Lit @ the Lab,” an event held Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at UCO’s Jazz Lab.

The event celebrated the journal’s upcoming edition and marked four decades of student literary work. Admission was free and open to the public.

Before the event began, guests had the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and purchase past editions of the journal. In addition, UCO’s student organization, the Golden Pony Creative Writers Guild, had a table where members promoted the upcoming edition of The Central Dissent, a journal focused on gender and sexuality.

The evening opened with an introduction from academic adviser Tobias Wray, who provided background on the organization and introduced one of the students involved in running the journal. Before the performances began, both speakers also delivered land acknowledgments.

In celebration of the journal’s 40th anniversary, its founders, Gwynne Beneke and John Gron, attended the event. They founded New Plains Review in 1986.

“The more I thought about it, the more I knew it was something I wanted and needed to do,” Beneke said.

Dr. Kate Huber, a professor and assistant department chair in UCO’s English Department, was the first performer of the evening. She presented a cello performance of Everlasting, a composition by Iranian composer Hamed Efrain. The piece reflected Efrain’s ongoing artistic commitment to bringing Iranian musical traditions into dialogue with contemporary classical music.

Following Huber’s performance, English student Senneh Sableman, president of the Golden Pony Creative Writers Guild, took the stage to perform three poems. It’s work explored themes of family history, fire and personal growth.

The evening’s next performer was Kobi Hampton, an African American writer pursuing a master’s degree in Creative Writing at UCO. Returning to “Lit @ the Lab” for the second time, Hampton presented a piece inspired by Natalie Diaz’s poem “They Don’t Love You Like I Love You.”

Hampton drew inspiration from Diaz’s poetry exploring Indigenous experiences in a postcolonial context. She also connected those themes to the desire to be recognized beyond one’s culture and the importance of highlighting African American identity and experiences.

Although Hampton has been published in several literary journals, she emphasized the importance of performing poetry aloud. Hampton said that spoken words are always better.

“When I am performing poetry, I want to show that there is vulnerability in storytelling. I want to captivate the audience with the words,” Hampton said.

Next, Ellie Marks, a Creative Writing major and Theatre Arts minor, performed Margaret in the Park, a one-act play written by Zac Thompson published in the Spring 2026 issue of NPR.

Following Marks’ performance, UCO English professor Matt Hollrah took the stage to read five of his poems, including one previously published in the 2008 edition of NPR.

To close the evening, Huber returned to the stage for another cello performance, this time presenting Julie-O by Mark Summer.

As New Plains Review celebrated 40 years of student publishing, the journal looks ahead to its upcoming edition and future opportunities for writers and artists to submit their work. As of now, NPR will continue its tradition of showcasing emerging voices and creative perspectives.