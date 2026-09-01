UCO Introduces AI Degrees

The University of Central Oklahoma is introducing two Artificial Intelligence degree programs this fall, in order to reshape how its organizations operate, innovate and compete, said UCO President Todd Lamb.

The new programs include a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science–Artificial Intelligence and a Master of Business Administration with an Emphasis in AI Management.

According to Devan Wielgos, UCO’s Communications and Marketing Coordinator, “The additions reflect UCO’s commitment to preparing graduates for careers in emerging technologies while supporting Oklahoma’s growing demand for AI-skilled professionals.”

Weilgos continues to say that the new programs align with the needs of Oklahoma’s expanding technology, aerospace, defense, and business sectors, where AI is increasingly used to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and enhance decision-making.

“As employers seek professionals who can develop, manage and strategically implement AI solutions, UCO’s newest degree offerings will help strengthen the state’s workforce and support continued economic growth.”

UCO President Todd Lamb shares in coordination with Wields that “Artificial intelligence is reshaping the way organizations operate, innovate and compete.”

“By launching these new degree programs, the University of Central Oklahoma is responding to evolving workforce needs and ensuring our students are prepared to lead in a rapidly changing, technology-driven world. These programs reflect our commitment to providing relevant, forward-thinking educational opportunities that support student success and Oklahoma’s economic growth.”

The Bachelor of Science in Computer Science–Artificial Intelligence, according to Wielgos, will provide students with a foundation in computer science while offering specialized coursework in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and emerging technologies. Graduates will be equipped to design, develop, and implement AI-driven solutions across different industries and applications.

The MBA in Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is designed for professionals seeking to apply AI strategically within business environments. Students will explore various topics, including knowledge representation, search, logic, deduction, and planning, while gaining experience with modern machine-learning techniques, including supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning, says Wielgos.

Madeline Mitchell, UCO’s College of Business Executive in Residence designed and lead the AI degrees. She says that a study conducted in 2025 by Lightcast, a global leader in market analytics, looked at over 1.3 billion jobs posted on the website and found that 51% of the jobs requiring AI skills were not computer science or IT jobs. Mitchell says this means that AI skills are now becoming a key skill sought after in business roles.

Further, Mitchell says that in PWC’s 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer report, it was found that there is a 62% wage premium for jobs requiring AI skills versus the exact same job without the AI skills. Not only are the wages higher, but AI-skilled jobs are growing 8x faster than the overall job market.

“It’s our mission in the Business School at UCO to be highly workforce focused, bringing in modern, cutting-edge skills and capabilities necessary to compete and lead in 2026 and beyond,” Mitchell Said.

Jasmine Reynolds, a current UCO student taking English Composition and Intro to Engineering courses on campus, describes her experience:

“I think AI is a helpful study tool when used correctly, so instead of just getting the answers…the AI…[breaks] down the answer into steps so it makes sense”.

Laura Dumin, Director of Technical Writing B.A., has been working closely with students in order to educate how generative AI will impact higher education. Some of her research and Scholarly Activities include: AI in the Classroom. University of Kent, Webinar participant; March 2023, meeting with the Center for Connected and E-learning about AI; Spring 2023; and a ChatGPT panel planning committee with 21CPI; Spring 2023.

The Vista asked Dumin about her personal teaching style regarding AI,

Dumin: “I talk with my students a lot about AI, both the educational implications and the societal implications…My assignments have AI guidelines on them to allow students to try out AI tools in certain places…I ask students to disclose their use as part of a learning space, not a policing space. I also tell my students why I am not using AI detection tools and why I don’t want them using these tools on their own writing either.”

The Vista: Are the faculty at UCO trained on how to operate AI in the classroom?

Dumin: “Faculty in different departments on campus have been having conversations about AI and the tools that might be helpful for them. But that doesn’t mean that faculty generally are necessarily comfortable with AI tools. Some faculty are also opposed to AI tools in their classrooms…”

“We have had book groups, workshops, micro-credentials, and presentations on AI for the past few years. Some faculty have chosen to participate in those activities and may feel more comfortable with AI tools afterward. Other faculty have taken the self-learning route and have tinkered with the AI tools enough to use them well. But there has been no required learning of any apps or pedagogical approaches about AI from the faculty perspective.”

The Vista: Could you give examples of the sort of work you have done within the AI policy changes and preparedness of students/faculty/staff at UCO?

Dumin: “I was part of the team to put the Student AI use policy in place. I was also part of the team putting together the policy for faculty on how to talk to students about AI use…

“I have led a number of the workshops and discussion groups on using AI tools for faculty, staff, and students.”

“I have shared my own AI policy with faculty so that they could borrow language that worked for them.”

“I have a website where I post some of my assignment sheets so that faculty can get an idea of how they might rethink their assignments and AI language.”

“I also work as a mentor for the AAC&U AI Institute (now in its 3rd year). I have used some of the things that I learned there to bring back to UCO and help faculty here to better understand how AI tools might impact their classrooms.”

An official statement from the University Office of Information and Technology (OIT) says:

“UCO’s commitment to AI is more than just an investment in technology—it’s a dedication to empowering our community to innovate, collaborate, and lead in the age of AI. Be part of this transformative journey and help shape the future of AI at UCO. Together, we can achieve extraordinary things.”

The university’s other new offerings include a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science–Public Law and Courts, a graduate certificate in Professional Development in Nonprofit Management, and a graduate certificate in Addictions Counseling.

The UCO AI Acceptable Use Standard is available here.

The AI Policy for Faculty On-Campus Grants can be found here.