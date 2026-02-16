AI Workshop Held at UCO

A workshop on artificial intelligence, led by Dr. Christine Edwards, was held in Max Chambers Library, Room 226, to provide the University with information on the ethical use of artificial intelligence tools in academic research.

The workshop was conducted twice on Feb. 10, at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The workshop content remained the same during both sessions. The workshop was not conducted in the conventional lecture format.

Instead, it was more interactive. The attendees were encouraged to share their personal experiences with artificial intelligence tools. Dr. Edwards began by asking the attendees about the artificial intelligence tools they currently use.

She explained to the attendees that artificial intelligence has existed in one form or another. It has been incorporated into music recommendation systems, smart devices, voice assistants, and other applications.

She then explained what generative AI is, how it works, how it originated, and how it is used in everyday life.

The ethical, environmental, and academic implications of AI were discussed. She explained how much electricity and water are needed to run AI servers. She then discussed the university’s AI policy.

According to the policy, professors may determine whether AI is to be used for certain assignments.

The attendees were given hands-on experience with different large language models. They used AI tools such as Chat GPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.

They were then given a lesson on “prompt engineering,” where they learned that if the prompts are not properly constructed, the results are unreliable. The workshop also addressed AI hallucinations, a phenomenon in which false information or citations are created that do not actually exist.

Edwards stated that both students and professors have been affected by this problem when using AI-created information in their research.

The workshop also addressed NotebookLM, an AI tool used specifically in academic settings. This tool differs from open-ended AI tools in that users can only use information from documents that they have uploaded themselves, such as academic papers and presentations.

Additional topics that were addressed in the workshop included image creation tools and recreational uses of AI, including music-based AI tools. Edwards stated that the overall goal of the workshop is to enable the participant to understand the value of AI, when one should not use it, and how to use it appropriately.

The current workshop format, initiated in the fall of 2024, is an evolution from the workshops’ original purpose: to educate about the introduction of AI tools. The workshops have now been adapted to address the topic of research and academic uses of AI.

Edwards stated that the workshops are usually offered once a semester; however, the number may be increased based on campus needs. Professors can request a workshop tailored to their classes. Students may also request a one-on-one session with a librarian.

Edwards stated that education is a key component in avoiding academic dishonesty and over-reliance on technology. She stated that the creation of AI is comparable to the creation of the printing press and the internet.

Both have provided both benefits and pitfalls. Edwards stated that AI is a tool that can save a tremendous amount of time, such as with a grammar checker; however, one must use judgment.

Although there have been fears of job displacement and environmental impact, Edwards argued that AI has become an integral part of society and encouraged students to view AI “as a learning tool, not an answer shortcut.”

She emphasized that good use of AI would be vital, especially as it continues to grow in academia and the workplace.