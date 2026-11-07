UCO Golfer Earns PGA WORKS Scholarship for Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, University of Central Oklahoma sophomore Reagan Plank has been selected as a PGA WORKS John and Tamara Lundgren Scholar, helping her turn a lifelong passion for golf into a career in the industry.

Reagan Plank (Photo provided by Reagan Plank)

Plank, a member of the UCO women’s golf team and a student in the UCO PGA Golf Management Program (PGM), was one of the 20 students nationwide selected for the scholarship by the PGA of America REACH Foundation. UCO was just one of eight universities represented among this year’s recipients.

Receiving the scholarship for a second time is especially meaningful for Plank, who said her first year at UCO and with PGA WORKS helped her understand the opportunities available within the golf industry.

“I think receiving it the second time was special in a different way,” Plank said. “The first year, I was just beginning my college experience and figuring out what a career in the golf industry could look like. Now, after completing my first year at UCO and my internship at Southern Hills Country Club, I have a much better understanding of the industry and the opportunities available.”

Beyond the financial assistance, Plank said the scholarship has opened doors to professional experiences and connections that have shaped her understanding of the industry. Through the program, she has attended the PGA of America Annual Meeting and connected with professionals who have built careers in golf.

“It’s an incredible feeling knowing that there are people who believe in my potential and want to support me as I work toward becoming a PGA Professional,” Plank said.

This year, the PGA Annual Meeting took place in Las Vegas from Nov. 3-5 at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. The event allowed scholarship recipients to connect and attend informational sessions led by some of the country’s top PGA golf professionals. The meeting also featured an awards ceremony and the election of new members to the PGA of America Board of Directors.

Plank’s interest in golf began at age 9 when she joined The First Tee of Tulsa. What started as an opportunity to try something new eventually became a central part of her life. After continuing to play throughout high school, Plank earned the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.

However, her interest in the sport eventually grew beyond competition. Working with junior golfers through First Tee helped her discover an interest in teaching and coaching.

“I enjoyed helping other people learn the game and seeing the impact golf could have on their lives,” Plank said

Through UCO’s PGA Golf Management program, Plank is now gaining experience in different areas of the industry while working toward PGA membership. The program combines business coursework, specialized PGA curriculum, and professional internships to prepare students for careers in golf.

Balancing those responsibilities alongside collegiate athletics requires careful time management. Between classes, practices, tournaments, and PGA Golf Management coursework, Plank said staying organized and planning are essential, especially when traveling for competitions.

Although she is still exploring her options, Plank is currently considering a career in teaching and coaching or tournament operations.

“I really enjoy helping others improve their game, but I also love the behind-the-scenes work that goes into organizing and running successful golf events,” Plank said.

Plank hopes to use her career to give back to the sport that has given her so many opportunities.

For students interested in a career in golf, Plank encourages getting involved early, building relationships, and staying open to different opportunities.

“The golf industry has so many different career paths, and you don’t have to be an amazing player to have a successful career in it,” Plank said. “Some of the best opportunities I’ve had have come from meeting people, asking questions, and being willing to learn.”