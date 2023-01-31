UCO gathers budgets in response to state superintendent’s request

On Jan 24, a letter from State Superintendent Ryan Walters requesting a list of costs related to diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) was sent to the presidents of Oklahoma’s 25 public colleges and universities.

UCO Interim President Andrew Benton received an email from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education (OSRHE), the board responsible for public colleges and universities in the state. The email included a letter from Walters that states, “Please provide a full outline and review of every dollar that has been spent over the last ten years on diversity, equity, inclusion”. In the letter, the State Superintendent also requests information regarding any material used in the courses that concern DEI. The last ten years would include the fiscal year 2014 through the fiscal year 2022, as well as the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The information must be submitted for review on or before Feb 1, 2023. The Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Donna Cobb, Ph.D., requested the information be submitted by Friday, Jan 27.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters

Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs Adrienne Nobles, APR, MPA, said the OSHRE is in the process of fulfilling the request by compiling information from the colleges and universities.

“Any comment from UCO, or any institution, at this point would require speculation,” said Nobles.