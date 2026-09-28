3 Sigma Nu – Mu Tau Members Arrested After Serving Alcohol to Minors

Three members of the University of Central Oklahoma Sigma Nu – Mu Tau chapter were arrested after a party served alcohol to eight juveniles, said Edmond Police.

Jude Hestand, 20 /(Edmond Police Department) Zachary Jorgenson, 21 /(Edmond Police Department) Adam Ziehme, 21 /(Edmond Police Department)

The Arrests

On Aug. 21 at approximately 11:25 p.m., Jude Hestand, Adam Ziehme, and Zachary Jorgenson were placed under arrest by Edmond Police Lieutenant Niel Martin at 1208 Hardy Dr. for Social Host violations.

The official Oklahoma informative website states that the Social Host Law puts the responsibility for underage drinking on the person who provides the location for the gathering itself. “If people under 21 are gathered and drinking on private property, the person who provides the location is considered the Social Host and will be held accountable.”

A “Social Host” can be a minor or adult. These Social Host violations, according to OKGOV, carry a first-time fine of up to $500. Moreover, if an individual is injured or killed as a result of a Social Host violation, the host “can be charged with a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine up to $2,500.”

The Arrestees Leadership Roles

Hestand has served as the Sigma Nu President and as UCO’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) president. Ziehm is the VP of IFC and serves as Sigma Nu’s chaplain. Jorgenson is a member of the Sigma Nu – Mu Tau chapter.

Edmonds Police Report of the Party

According to reports, Edmond dispatch described the scene as “a loud party with 15-20 cars filling the whole street,”.

Upon arrival, Lt. Martin stated that he heard loud music coming from inside and observed approximately 10-15 people in the front yard, who told him they had been “turned away from the party”.

A 16-year-old boy exited the front door holding a bottle of Malibu rum, along with “several other people that appeared to be juvenile,” reported Martin.

Aug 21. Party Flier

Upon further discussion, Lt. Martin learned that the 16-year-old had come to the party with someone 17 years of age, and two individuals 18 years of age. These individuals told Lt. Martin that they had seen a flyer for the party on Snapchat (above), labeled as 18 plus, while also including the acronym Bring-Your-Own-Beer (BYOB).

Through the glass screen door, Lt. Martin observed a large group of people inside the residence. When he knocked and asked to speak to the residents of the house, he made contact with Hestand, Ziehme, and Jorgenson, who told Martin they lived at the address together.

When Martin asked how many individuals were inside, Jorgenson responded with “I don’t know, honestly”. When asked how old everyone inside was, again, Jeorgenson responded with “I don’t know”.

Ziehm and Hestand refused to answer questions and did not allow Lt. Martin inside without a search warrant.

“It was evident there was underage drinking taking place at the residence, seeing [the 16-year-old] had been intoxicated and just walked out of the front door,” reported Niel.

Furthermore, Lt. Martin reported, “Based on my observations and the totality of the circumstances, I placed Zachary, Adam, and Jude under arrest for social host violations”.

They were all placed in patrol vehicles without incident; Martin drove Ziehme and Jorgenson, and Sgt. Jonathan Vincent transported Hestand to the Edmond Jail, where they were later all booked for social host.

Lt. Martin reported that another individual stated on scene that “if there were any other juveniles in the home,” he would make sure they had a sober ride.

The Vista Investigation

The Vista made contact with Jude Hestand via phone on Sep. 24 to request commentary regarding his arrest. Hestand stated, “No comment.”

The Vista made contact with Adam Ziehm via phone on Sep. 24 to request commentary regarding his arrest. Ziehm stated, “No comment”.

The Vista attempted contact with Zachary Jorgenson on Sep. 23, Sep. 24, and Sep. 25 by phone and email unsuccessfully. The Vista did not receive a response to any of the voicemails left, either.

The Vista requested commentary from the Sigma Nu chapter and the Interfraternity Council on Sep. 23.

UCO’s Official Statement

According to Julie Moore, assistant VP of student affairs, a council meeting was held regarding the matter, and The Vista received a statement:

“Hello. The University of Central Oklahoma is aware of the inquiry. The incident referenced occurred off campus and was not associated with a university-sponsored event or university activity. UCO has no comment regarding the matter.”

The Vista also reached out to Adrienne Nobles, VP for Communications and Public Affairs, for an official statement: