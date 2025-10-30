UCO Football Player Jett Huff

University of Central Oklahoma’s Junior Quarterback Jett Huff was named the week 7 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Football Offensive Athlete of the Week after his historic performance on Oct. 18th.

Huff earned the honors after throwing for 449 yards against Emporia State, the most of any game in the MIAA this season. This was the third 400-plus yard game Huff has thrown for in his two years with the Bronchos, the most of any player in UCO history.

Jett Huff, also known as The Engine, Cornbread, or Diesel by the fans and commentators, transferred to Central Oklahoma after two seasons at Houston University, where he was a Quarterback. Huff has prioritized the weight room by increasing his bench, squat, and power clean maxes. He has also taken on a new diet to get him conditioned to play a whole game with no cramps or injuries.

When he transferred to UCO as a sophomore, Huff was hungry for a starting spot, which inspired him to put in the work. As Huff worked, he was awarded the All-American honors, which was given to him by every committee in Division 2, while also being top 5 candidates for the Harlem Hill trophy ( The MVP of Division 2 football), which has never happened at UCO.

Huff has not only made an impact on the field but also on his teammates.

Redshirt Freshman Clayton Creasey said, ‘’ I appreciate all the guidance and wisdom he not only gives me but the team in general. When I had to step up as starting Quarterback, he was always in my corner, calming my nerves and reassuring me that mistakes happen, but they do not define you, they just shape the outcome either positively or negatively.’’

Huff said ‘’There is nowhere else I would rather be, I appreciate Coach Dorrel and Coach Curlee for consistently believing in me and coaching me hard no matter what the outcome is, I really appreciate the guys I have around me who not only help but elevate my game and I appreciate them for understanding that the ultimate goal aside from all the stats is to win.