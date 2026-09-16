Broncho Playbook: UCO Football Player Bryant Coley

Jalik Lewis sits down with University of Central Oklahoma football player Bryant Coley to discuss how the team is doing after their first game of the season.

Q: What are your thoughts on your win over Texas Wesleyan?

A: “The defense came out playing aggressive and fast, stopping them on third downs. The offense- shout-out to the freshman; on the first drive, he got a touchdown. So we all played great. Both sides were just connecting.”

Q: You had a touchdown yourself; how did that feel?

A: “It felt great. Since high school, I’ve been a defensive guy, so I haven’t scored a touchdown in a while. It felt good to score.”

Q: What’s the approach heading into another road game?

A: “Just to be road dogs, as we say. It doesn’t matter where we are playing. We could be playing in the middle of a Walmart parking lot, and we’re gonna get it done no matter what. We don’t care about the circumstances.”

Q: With y’all having a great spring and a great summer, what’s the excitement for this season?

A: “We just know we have a great group of guys, like the transfers we got in the summer. We are just excited to see what we can do. Anxious to play these games so we can see and put our skills to the test.”

Q: What have you done to prepare for this?

A: “Watching film every day. Taking reps seriously. No matter if it’s practice, I’m treating it like it’s game reps. Same for my teammates. The focus, it never lacks.”

Q: If you had a message to give to a young athlete, what would you say?

A: “Focus. It starts with focus. Once you get the focus part down, everything else comes with it.”

Q: Would you rather be sponsored by Nike or Adidas?

A: “I’m definitely a Nike guy. I’m going Nike all the way. They got Jordan.”



