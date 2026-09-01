UCO Football Opens 2026 Season with Dominant 59-7 Win over Texas Wesleyan

The University of Central Oklahoma trounced Texas Wesleyan 59-7 in Fort Worth Thursday night to open their 2026 season 1-0.

UCO’s #5, Dominique Dunn, hurdles defender (Robert Adams/The Vista)

The Bronchos scored a touchdown on their opening drive and didn’t look back, scoring seven on each of their first five possessions.

UCO controlled the game from the opening kickoff as their defense didn’t give Texas Wesleyan any room, holding the Rams to a scoreless first half and just 262 total yards for the game.

TWU accumulated a measly 108 passing yards. The Bronchos’ front four brought pressure all night, recording 10 quarterback hurries and seven pass-breakups.

UCO also forced two fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Bryant Coley, after linebacker Reese Roller punched it out, returning it 39 yards for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Bronchos offense came out firing from the get-go.

Senior All-American quarterback Jett Huff led a statement opener, completing 21 of 28 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Huff struck early with a 31-yard touchdown throw to freshman receiver Tahkari Bethel on UCO’s opening possession, giving the Bronchos an early 7-0 lead.

UCO brought a dual-QB attack, with sophomore Clayton Creasey adding a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, followed by a 2-yard score from Andrew Carney and a 3-yard touchdown run from Dev Mathews. Huff then connected with Javohn Thomas for a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 35-0 at halftime.

Carney added his second rushing touchdown later in the third quarter, extending UCO’s advantage to 49-7.

Bethel capped the scoring in the fourth, catching a touchdown pass from Creasey to make it 59-7. Freshman kicker Bradley Thao also connected on a 32-yard field goal earlier in the quarter.

Thao connected on all seven of his PAT’s and drilled a 32-yard field goal in his college debut. He was awarded MIAA special teams player of the week for his performance.

Makel Paiva led the Bronchos with 105 receiving yards on six catches, while Bethel finished with three catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Creasey contributed both on the ground and through the air as Central’s running threat at the QB position, completing two of four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 32 yards and a score.

Defensively, Xzavier Booth led UCO with eight tackles. Roller recorded seven tackles and a sack, while defensive back Chad Walker finished with a team-high two pass breakups.

The lone major blemish for the Bronchos came when a strip sack gave Texas Wesleyan possession at the UCO 16-yard line. The Rams capitalized three plays later for their only touchdown of the night.

Still, the opening-night performance gave Central plenty of momentum heading into its next stretch of the season, which opens with perhaps their toughest test in years.

The Bronchos will have a bye this week before traveling to face Central Arkansas in Week 2. UCO will then open MIAA play on Sept. 19 at Washburn.

Central’s first home game of the season is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Northwest Missouri.