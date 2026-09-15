UCO football falls to Division I Central Arkansas, 59-20

Central Oklahoma’s déjà vu from the turnover department became the difference Saturday as the Bronchos fell hard at Central Arkansas, dropping a 59-20 decision.

UCO football players celebrating fourth down. (Bobby Addams/The Vista)

The numbers were brutal, and the swing moments were relentless, one after another, until the outcome was no longer in doubt.

Central Oklahoma’s offensive spark came from the air, but its undoing came from the football itself.

Quarterback Jett Huff connected for his 55th career touchdown pass, breaking the all-time UCO record, a milestone that should have belonged to celebration. Instead, the Bronchos saw that record-setting drive swallowed by mistakes: Huff fumbled twice and threw three interceptions against a Division I opponent, and Central Arkansas capitalized on every miscue.

UCO won the coin toss and managed an early defensive stand, forcing Central Arkansas into a three-and-out behind negative six yards.

But the Bronchos couldn’t keep momentum.

After a UCA field goal, Central Arkansas struck again—finding the end zone on the next possession, turning the game into a growing chase. By the end of the first quarter, UCO trailed 10-0.

Early in the second quarter, Central Oklahoma finally got rolling. As the clock flipped, Huff hooked up with Andrew Carney for a 3-yard touchdown pass, putting the Bronchos on the board at 14:02 remaining in the second quarter.

Still, the Bears answered with authority.

UCA added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a commanding 24-7 lead. Then, just before halftime, Bradley Thao drilled a 23-yard field goal with two seconds left—making it 24-10 at the break.

The home side owned the third quarter.

Central Arkansas poured it on with 21 unanswered points, building a 45-10 advantage.

When the Bronchos tried to fight back, the damage didn’t stop.

A blocked punt by Cannon Wood was recovered in the end zone by Matthew Ciers, turning special teams into a touchdown.

In the final frame, UCO surrendered two more scores before its own late rally. The Bronchos drove to set up a 37-yard field goal by Thao, sealing the 59-20 final.

Huff finished the game 17-for-27, but the record was the bright spot in a night dominated by turnovers and consequences.

They’ll get their next chance soon, first in Washburn, then at home in Chad Richison Stadium-hoping this time the ball doesn’t come back to haunt them.

The defeat left Central Oklahoma 1-1 on their season. The Bronchos now shift their focus to the next test: conference play. They’ll get their next chance soon, first in Washburn this Saturday, then at home the following week in Chad Richison Stadium, hoping this time the ball doesn’t come back to haunt them.