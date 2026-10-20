UCO Filmmakers’ Halloween Feature

Author The Vista Contributing Author: Alanis Robles Mota

A University of Central Oklahoma professor and filmmaker shares a feature film, Hansel and Gretel’s Halloween, screening statewide now through the end of October.

A still from ‘Hansel and Gretel’s Halloween’ (Marcus Mallard/Mouldy Rogue Productions)

UCO lecturer and Oklahoma filmmaker Marcus Mallard tells The Vista he has worked in the film industry for more than two decades as a director, producer, screenwriter, and actor. He co-owns Mouldy Rogue Productions with his wife, Leah Heitzke-Mallard, where they create short films, feature films, and advertisements.

During the interview, Marcus shared his journey in filmmaking and the experiences that led him to pursue the industry professionally.

When asked what inspired him to work in film, Mallard said,

“Filmmaking is in my blood. It’s always been something that I’ve toyed with since I was a kid, and I would go off and explore these other things that were of interest to me at the time, but filmmaking is always kind of where the road ended up.”

A still from ‘Hansel and Gretel’s Halloween’ (Marcus Mallard/Mouldy Rogue Productions)

Mallard and co-director Logan Walcher worked together on the film. The two gained recognition from The Right Eyes, a production company in New York City, after working on previous short films, including ‘Fragments’ and ‘Killfeed’.

The film ‘Fragments’ won the Best Short Film award in 2026 and was selected as the winner for the 19th Season of the London Indie Film Festival, and also won the Best Overall Movie at the Great Plains Film Festival, where the lead actress, Nora Marie, won Best Actress. This recognition led to The Right Eyes investing in the making of Hansel and Gretel’s Halloween.

The feature film is currently streaming on Tubi and Fandango and will have multiple theatrical screenings across Oklahoma throughout October. The film is screening in Mallard’s hometown of Guymon, OK. from Oct. 27 through Halloween, including a Q&A on Oct. 30. It will also screen at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Oct. 30-31 and screened at Rodeo Cinema in Oklahoma City on Oct. 17, Oct. 24., and will have one last screening on Halloween Day.

To find out more about Mallard or Moudly Rogue Productions, visit their website.