A Breakdown Series: UCO Dorm Maintenance Facilities

Maintenance in the University of Central Oklahoma dorms has been an ongoing topic of conversation on and off campus.

The entirety of the UCO maintenance teams is extensive and specific to different areas on campus, so to understand where specifically the negative experiences were coming from, here is what each department overlooks.

According to UCO websites (linked below), maintenance of the entire UCO campus is primarily managed by the Facilities Management division, which oversees more than 2 million square feet of buildings and grounds.

The core maintenance work is handled by 10 specialized teams within the “Physical Plant” department.

According to the UCO maintenance team, firstly, the team likes to follow up on maintenance requests with team members who are regularly available on campus. If certain tools or equipment are needed to fix a problem, employed student maintenance workers may be contacted to help out (if they are not already present during the maintenance repair).

Additionally, in emergencies (such as the 2026 Suites Sprinkler Pipe Burst mentioned later on) that require specialized equipment or procedures, an outside-contracted team will come in to advance the repairs.

Again, these outside teams are still contracted with the university, but are not the generalized maintenance teams that normally work in the dorms.

1. Campus-Wide Physical Plant (10 Teams)

These teams are the regular services that manage academic, administrative, and general grounds:

Carpentry : Maintains building structures, grounds, and university-owned furniture. UCO may use contracted vendors for construction and renovation projects. In the past, UCO has had bid projects involving “rough carpentry & general trades,” according to the Oklahoma Bid Network.

: Maintains building structures, grounds, and university-owned furniture. UCO may use contracted vendors for construction and renovation projects. In the past, UCO has had bid projects involving “rough carpentry & general trades,” according to the Oklahoma Bid Network. Electrical : Manages campus power distribution and lighting systems. The university may also utilize external contractors for specialized services regarding electrical work, and use a Contractor Service Agreement to do so. All vendors, including electrical contractors, must have a valid purchase order issued by the UCO Purchasing Department before services are rendered.

: Manages campus power distribution and lighting systems. The university may also utilize external contractors for specialized services regarding electrical work, and use a Contractor Service Agreement to do so. All vendors, including electrical contractors, must have a valid purchase order issued by the UCO Purchasing Department before services are rendered. HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) : Responsible for climate control systems across campus. UCO contracts with Johnson Controls, Inc. for routine, preventive maintenance, and repairs on campus (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems) if general maintenance workers are unable to do so with regular equipment.

: Responsible for climate control systems across campus. UCO contracts with Johnson Controls, Inc. for routine, preventive maintenance, and repairs on campus (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems) if general maintenance workers are unable to do so with regular equipment. Plumbing : Maintains water lines, fixtures, and sewer systems. For large or specialized projects, they may use contracted services, which would require a valid purchase order through UCO purchasing policies, but a specific company has not been specifically listed as contracted with UCO plumbing.

: Maintains water lines, fixtures, and sewer systems. For large or specialized projects, they may use contracted services, which would require a valid purchase order through UCO purchasing policies, but a specific company has not been specifically listed as contracted with UCO plumbing. Paint : Handles interior and exterior painting and surface maintenance. Again, a specific contractor for specialized tasks has not been listed for paint projects, but the same purchasing policies would follow, as mentioned before.

: Handles interior and exterior painting and surface maintenance. Again, a specific contractor for specialized tasks has not been listed for paint projects, but the same purchasing policies would follow, as mentioned before. Grounds : Manages landscaping, lawn care, and campus irrigation. This is mainly operated by the Physical Plant, as mentioned in the job description on LinkedIn.

: Manages landscaping, lawn care, and campus irrigation. This is mainly operated by the Physical Plant, as mentioned in the job description on LinkedIn. Custodial Services : Provides cleaning and sanitation for campus facilities. UCO contracts with ABM for professional cleaning across campus buildings, including educational, administrative, and residential facilities.

: Provides cleaning and sanitation for campus facilities. UCO contracts with for professional cleaning across campus buildings, including educational, administrative, and residential facilities. Material Services : Inventory Management of Physical Plant supplies, scheduling pest control, Lost and found, and surplus (Instead of throwing away university-owned items that are no longer needed by a department but still have value, the Material Services team “redistributes” them).

: Inventory Management of Physical Plant supplies, scheduling pest control, Lost and found, and surplus (Instead of throwing away university-owned items that are no longer needed by a department but still have value, the Material Services team “redistributes” them). Moving and Special Events : Assists with campus logistics and setup for university activities. The Events Management team within the Nigh University Center facilitates space reservation for various events. While UCO does use external partnerships for catering, Chartwells, logistics/setup is usually managed internally

: Assists with campus logistics and setup for university activities. The Events Management team within the Nigh University Center facilitates space reservation for various events. While UCO does use external partnerships for catering, Chartwells, logistics/setup is usually managed internally Vehicle Maintenance : Services the university’s fleet of vehicles. The campus Motor Pool team provides service and repair of the following machinery and equipment on campus: Licensed road vehicles, including heavy trucks and vans. Non-licensed heavy and light off-road diesel and electric equipment, including backhoes, tractors, forklifts, and golf carts Designated university emergency generator units, compressors, and welders Small gas and electrical equipment, including generators, pressure washers, and chainsaws Golf carts are available for check-out on a first-come, first-served basis. Requests are made via work order at least 48 hours in advance, and carts and keys must be turned in by 4 p.m. on the agreed-upon return date. All drivers must have completed UCO’s Golf Cart training before use. Motor Pool also operates and maintains a fuel site for university-owned vehicles.

: Services the university’s fleet of vehicles. The campus Motor Pool team provides service and repair of the following machinery and equipment on campus:

2. Residential Maintenance

Maintenance in residence halls (The Quad, West Hall, and Murdaugh Hall) is a collaborative effort between the Housing and Residential Engagement department and the Physical Plant:

Housing Staff : On-call staff (RA on call) and Hall Directors/Resident Advisors act as the first point of contact for resident issues after hours.

: On-call staff (RA on call) and Hall Directors/Resident Advisors act as the first point of contact for resident issues after hours. Maintenance Technicians : While residents submit requests through the UCO Housing portal, the actual repairs (fixing a leaky dorm sink or AC unit) are typically executed by technicians from the Physical Plant or specialized housing maintenance staff (listed above).

: While residents submit requests through the UCO Housing portal, the actual repairs (fixing a leaky dorm sink or AC unit) are typically executed by technicians from the Physical Plant or specialized housing maintenance staff (listed above). Housekeeping: HES is currently UCO’s contracted housekeeping service.

HES is currently UCO’s contracted housekeeping service. Custodial : Contracted custodial services (again, currently ABM ) maintain common areas in dorms, while residents are responsible for the cleanliness of their individual rooms. * Note from The Vista: Our investigation reflected that many of the complaints expressed by students about plumbing and custodial services in the dorms have been relatively preventable. As an example, one student had unofficially complained that they had no hot water for the first month of living in The University Suites. When asked about their experience with a maintenance follow-up, the student said they had not reached out to maintenance to fix their problem. This seemed like a small trend among those who wanted to express their negative experiences with UCO maintenance: with more investigation, we found that more could have been done on the student’s behalf to fix an issue before it became a bigger problem.

: Contracted custodial services (again, currently ) maintain common areas in dorms, while residents are responsible for the cleanliness of their individual rooms.

3. Integrated Services

Beyond the core Physical Plant, other departments handle specific technical or operational maintenance:

Contracting Process: Agreements for services requiring outside labor are processed through the Purchasing department.

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing series looking into on-campus housing at UCO. More articles will come as we gather information.