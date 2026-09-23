UCO Concert Will Fund Faculty’s Kidney Transplant

Tony Foster Jr., a local musician and adjunct professor at ACM, is fundraising to qualify for the kidney transplant list through a benefit concert on Sept. 24 at ACM.

Foster has been diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure.

“Without an intervening kidney transplant, this condition will end my life,” said Foster.

To get on the kidney transplant list, Foster needed $10,000. After being on the list, Foster says it takes two years in Oklahoma to find a match and receive a kidney.

Right now, Foster said, he is “considered disabled and unable to really work a full-time job,” until he has the transplant because of his dialysis treatments, treatments to remove waste products and extra fluid from your blood.

The concert idea came from plans made last spring for Foster to hold a concert in the fall. However, after it was deemed that he was ineligible to be automatically put on the kidney transplant list and would need to fundraise to qualify, the concert switched from an event to premiere his new music to fundraising the money to get on the transplant list, said Foster.

“The timing worked out to where I had music to premiere and could use the moment to raise awareness for my condition and collaborate with the university in this new capacity,” said Foster.

At the concert, he is premiering his new music with special guests: Sid Carter, Flow The Wise, Cleon Windley.

To raise money, they are taking a portion from ticket sales and are selling limited-edition merchandise. Stickers, hats, and scented candles

The goal of the upcoming benefit concert was to reach $10,000; however, Foster’s GoFundMe page has recently surpassed it.

Foster said, “This is one step in the direction of long-term healing, but $10,000 doesn’t exactly buy you a kidney or a successful transplant… If anything, it gives us hope to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel that we can see clearly. ”

As for the extra funds, Foster said, it will go to covering the cost of the concert.

“I want to be able to pay everyone involved, from the featured artists, the emcee, DJs, and photographers for being part of the show as well, even though they were all kind enough to agree to do the show in kind,” said Foster.

Foster’s concert is on September 24 at ACM. Tickets are $25 online or free for UCO students.