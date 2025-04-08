UCO completes three-game sweep

UCO’s baseball Garett Long (8) infielder gives a thumbs up in a game against Northeastern State on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Edmond. The UCO Baseball team won 12-9. (TROY ISBELL/THE VISTA)

Game One:

Central Oklahoma extended its winning streak with a 6-1 victory over Arkansas-Fort Smith in the first game of the series Friday night.

The Bronchos improved to 28-8 overall and 16-6 in MIAA play, while Fort Smith dropped to 10-22 and 5-17 in the conference. The series, originally scheduled to take place in Fort Smith, Arkansas, was moved to Edmond due to weather concerns.

Sophomore right-hander Brett Pense was dominant on the mound for UCO, striking out nine batters over eight innings. He allowed just five hits and one run, improving to 4-0 on the season. Brody Berlowitz closed out the game by striking out the side in the ninth.

In the seventh inning Ty Hammack and Orlando Gonzalez each singled, setting the stage for Carson Carpenter, who hit a two-run triple to right-center, giving UCO a 2-1 lead. Matt Baughn followed with an RBI-fielder’s choice to extend the lead to 3-1.

Game Two:

On Saturday, UCO secured another MIAA series win, with only one game remaining in the series.

Danny Satterlee pitched six innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out two. He improved to 3-3 on the season. Brady Gilmore, Preston Giltner and Valek Cisneros each pitched one inning of relief, combining to allow three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out three.

In the second inning, Joe Ricchio led off with a one-out double to left-center and Carson Carpenter followed with an RBI-single. After Drake Lee reached on a fielder’s choice, Aiden Proctor doubled down the right-field line, placing two runners in scoring position. Grant Randall then delivered a two-out RBI-single to left, and an error by the left fielder allowed Proctor to score, giving UCO a 3-0 lead.

Fort Smith mounted a late rally, scoring four runs, but UCO held on to win.

Game Three:

The Bronchos completed the sweep on Sunday with a 4-1 victory, extending their now double-digit winning streak.

“We hit it well, but right to them, a lot today,” said UCO head coach John Martin. “We got a good performance from our pitching staff all weekend. We had a few bumps, but we found a way to get three wins, and that was big. But we have to move on and get ready for the next one.”

Dax Sharp earned his second win of the weekend, pitching six innings and allowing just one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four. The run, scored in the second inning, was the second Sharp has allowed this season and the first in his last 18.2 innings.

Chase Yarger entered in relief and retired six of the next seven batters without allowing a hit, keeping Fort Smith scoreless.

UCO took a 3-1 lead in the third when Ty Hammack led off with a single and Orlando Gonzalez followed with a two-run homer to left.

The Bronchos added an insurance run in the eighth. Caden Robertson singled to right and moved to second on a throwing error by the UAFS pitcher. Gonzalez reached on the error and Joe Ricchio was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Carson Carpenter then hit a deep fly ball to center, allowing Robertson to score and seal the 4-1 win.

UCO finished with nine hits in the game. Grant Randall went 2-for-5, and Gonzalez was 2-for-4. Chapman, Robertson, Hammack, Carpenter and Proctor each had one hit.

UCO will look to extend its 12-game winning streak when it faces Northeastern State in a midweek MIAA matchup Wednesday before traveling to face No. 1 Central Missouri next weekend.