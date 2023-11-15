UCO celebration WinterGlow gets a glow-up for 2023

One of the biggest UCO community events at UCO is only a few weeks away. The 26th Annual WinterGlow will take place Dec. 1 on campus, and this year’s event might look a little different than previous Winterglows.



Winterglow is a holiday community event that is open to UCO students and the Edmond community. The free event features inflatables, food, and an appearance by Santa Claus. This year, the WinterGlow team is bringing back some traditions that were discontinued during the Covid pandemic. Rather than stage a one-day event, 2023 features a week full of events. Some of the events include a gingerbread house competition, ornament making, hot chocolate making, and ice skating in Mitch Park.



Often referred to as Edmond’s kick-off to the holiday season, anywhere from 500-700 community members come to Winterglow each year. This year, over 100 volunteers worked to help execute the event.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without our volunteers, the exec team of 7 couldn’t host an event this big by ourselves,” said Executive Director Tori Hoffman.



WinterGlow allows the people of Edmond to see what UCO has to offer. It also creates a sense of community between UCO students and Edmond residents.



“It allows students to see that they’re not only a part of a school, but a bigger community,” said Hoffman.



Follow @ucowinterglow on Instagram.