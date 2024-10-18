UCO Celebrates 24th Annual Asian Moon Festival

The University of Central Oklahoma hosted its 24th Annual Asian Moon Festival on Oct. 10 at Plunkett Park, drawing a diverse crowd to celebrate Asian cultures and the traditional harvest season.

Hưng Việt Dragon and the Lion Dance Association perform at UCO’s annual Asian Moon Festival. (ARRIANA CHARQUEÑO/THE VISTA)

Organized by the UCO Asian American Student Association (AASA) and led by president Monique Agura, a second-year computer science major, the festival featured an array of activities, including a traditional lion dance performed by the Oklahoma City Hung Viet Dragon and Lion Dance Association. Attendees enjoyed lawn games, arts and crafts and a lineup of performances from local UCO students and organizations.

“This year’s festival was an incredible opportunity to bring people together and celebrate unity and gratitude,” Agura said. “We’re thrilled with the turnout and the community support.”

Guests were treated to free mooncakes and beverages for the first 100 attendees, thanks to sponsorship from Tao Cha Cafe. The event was designed to be inclusive, with free parking available for all attendees and an invitation to bring blankets or lawn chairs for comfortable seating on the grass.

Traditional Asian dances are performed for the crowd at the annual Asian Moon Festival. (ARRIANA CHARQUEÑO/THE VISTA)

In addition to the performances, various UCO organizations, including the Hispanic American Student Association, Native American Student Association, and Vietnamese Student Association, participated in the event, showcasing the commitment to cultural diversity and collaboration.

The festival also featured activities like button-making stations, cornhole, and spikeball, appealing to guests of all ages. Traditional elements, such as moon gazing and lantern displays, added to the evening’s festive atmosphere.

With a successful festival behind them, AASA looks forward to continuing its mission of fostering community connections through cultural events, including the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration scheduled for Jan. 30, 2025, at Hamilton Field House.