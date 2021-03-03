UCO Career and Internship Fair goes virtual

A virtual career and internship fair for all students and alumni will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on Handshake hosted by the University of Central Oklahoma.

“I love this format a lot,” stated Sarah Moore, Career Development Center Specialist at UCO. “I think it provides comfortable and valuable experiences with recruiters in a way the more traditional fairs couldn’t due to the amount of people in the room.”

Moore, who has worked at UCO for nine years, helps students talk about where they want to go after college and how they want to get there.

“I spend a lot of time encouraging students to believe in themselves and to practice the art of gaining confidence with those they admire,” Moore stated.

Many employers in the area will attend the fair, like Mission OKC, Paycom, American Fidelity and more.

“The online platform really allows students to learn more about employers and their cultures through group sessions,” Moore stated. “Or you can meet one-on-one with a recruiter to talk about publicly posted positions on their company website or on Handshake. You can also use the one-on-one to network and find or build opportunities based on your skills with a recruiter.”

Students attending this fair can learn more about what employers are looking for in an employee.

Moore stated: “Not all students who go to the fair are looking for a full-time position but to better understand what companies in the metro area have to offer. Those interested in full-time work or internships, those who have strategized, and prepared do have a great deal of success.”

Crystal Davis-Cook, Career Development Center Assistant Director, said the fair can help students make important connections.

“Networking is the most effective way of gaining employment,” Davis-Cook stated. “Attending a fair allows students to not only learn about viable career options, but to get to know a recruiter who is looking for talent for their company. Employers like to hire people who are referred to them by a trusted source. Establishing a personal connection can lead to increased chances to learn about job openings and be considered for positions.”

Although many students do receive interviews after the fair, The Career Development Center does not have specific numbers because it must be reported by the student or employer. They hope to obtain more of this information in the future.

“Employers attend our career fairs because they are interested in recruiting our students,” Davis-Cook stated. “While we can’t guarantee employment, not attending can be a missed opportunity.”